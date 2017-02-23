State cuts burden Monroe

“There’s no magic bullet, there’s going to be pain across the board,” Board of Finance chairman Mike Manjos said when discussing the town’s budget.

In an effort to keep the town from sinking, elected officials from the Board of Finance and Town Council gathered together to discuss what cuts can be made to ease the burden of the governor’s $7.2-million funding decrease on Feb. 21.

Manjos said the Board of Finance will be examining every reserve fund and looking at the general fund and what can be bonded to close the $7.2-million hole in the budget.

The Board of Finance provided the Town Council with a budget packet that revealed how much money the town could save by keeping the town’s budget to a 0% increase or imposing a 5% decrease or a 10% decrease from the previous year’s budget.

According to the packet provided by the Board of Finance, even if the town was able to decrease its overall budget by 10%, the town would still have a $79.8-million budget, which is $6.5 million less than the $86.4-million budget First Selectman Steve Vavrek proposed earlier this month.

Manjos said one of the board’s larger concerns is the governor’s proposal to shift the teacher pensions on to the municipalities and how unsustainable that would be for the town.

He said that while he isn’t looking to “decimate” the schools, their current budget is “off the table” because they account for a majority of the budget.

Town Council chairman Frank Lieto said the Town Council will be more engaged in this year’s budget process while the town works out a budget that will best serve residents. He also said the town needs to look into how much taxes will increase because of the cuts.

Manjos said the Town Council needs to create a list of necessary items that cannot be cut.

“What is not palatable? We have to start prioritizing what you cannot possibly go after,” he said.

He noted that there are only so many cuts that can be made to the police, fire and emergency medical services departments, as they are necessary for public safety.

Lieto asked the Board of Finance what the tax increase tolerance is. Manjos said his board will provide the council with a series of different numbers, related to a budget with a range of different tax increases.

When Town Council vice chairman Enid Lipeles asked Manjos about funding for Chalk Hill, he said the town should provide it with minimal funding.

“As far as I’m concerned, put a bolt on it until we have an idea of better idea of what we’re doing,” Manjos said. “I don’t think there’s any other reasonable approach.”

Manjos said the town should prepare for the worst-case scenario, that is, if all the governor’s cuts are approved, because the town can’t predict which of the governor’s cuts will and will not be approved.

Board of Education

While the Board of Finance is preparing for doomsday, school Superintendent Jim Agostine said he doesn’t think all the governor’s cuts will be approved.

“I have a hard time believing the governor’s budget could come to fruition to the extent that he proposed,” he said during the Feb. 21 meeting.

The governor’s cuts slash an estimated $5.5 million from Monroe’s school district, and Agostine said it could not “remain a viable school district” if faced with such a large loss of funds.

“If we were to even come close to cutting our budget to accommodate a $5.5-million cut, we would be talking about laying off one-third of our staff and cutting all extracurricular programs and activities,” Agostine said. “This is how gargantuan a problem this is. We couldn’t run the schools that way.”

He said it would be “chaos” for the school district. He also said that if the school system altered its budget to have a 0% increase over last year’s budget, the Board of Education would have to cut $1.6 million from the current $56.2-million budget (which is 2.95% higher than the 2016-17 fiscal year budget).

“To cut $1 million of our budget, we’ve estimated that it would take 15 teachers,” Agostine said.

He also said that figure didn’t factor in workers’ compensation, so the number of teachers the district would have to let go to get to that $1 million in savings would be higher.

“It would destroy the district. We would not have Monroe Public Schools look anything close to what we currently have,” Agostine said.

During the meeting, Agostine responded to a comment about closing an elementary school that was made at last week’s Board of Finance meeting. He said that according to an ad hoc study from 2011, if the district closed one of the elementary schools, the remaining two schools would not have the facilities to accommodate the student overflow. He said it would cost the district money to adapt the existing buildings to fit the displaced students.

Planning for cuts

He went on to say that he and Board of Education Chairman Donna Lane are “reluctant” to provide the town with plans for different budget scenarios with a 0% increase, a 5% decrease and a 10% decrease as the Board of Finance had done.

Agostine and Lane are unwilling to do it because they don’t know what is going to actually come out of Hartford and they think it will cause unnecessary stress for the district’s staff.

“The draconian kind of cuts that would be asked of us would result in the devastation of the system that we currently know,” he said.

Lane said she has had plenty of sleepless nights over the budget cuts. She also said that having spoken to members of the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education (CABE), she knows that other districts are “entertaining the public ‘what-ifs.’”

“Our approach needs to be more proactive,” Lane said.

She said Monroe needs to gather a large group to attend Day at the Hill on March 8 to fight against the education cuts.

“You’re not just going to inflict these cuts and say, ‘Have a good day, figure it out,’” she said.

Lane also said the budget cuts would impact the community’s property values and mortgages.

She said the cuts would have a “disastrous” impact on the community at large.

Gabi DiBlasi, the school district’s finance director, said the governor’s decision to push the teacher pensions on to municipalities would be a $3.3-million cost to the district the first year but that the cost of the pensions would continue to increase over time and would be an “unsustainable” burden on the town.

Agostine argued that while the governor’s budget is supposed to create unity, in reality the budget cuts are creating a divide between the cities and the suburbs because the cities would be given money while towns across the state would be placed on the budgetary chopping block.

Lane said the town is “flying blind” because Monroe won’t know how much funding the state will actually cut from the town until June, at the earliest.

“We’re flying completely blind, and I think that’s why everyone is reacting the way they are, because it could be nothing, it could be $2 million, it could be the whole $7 million,” she said about the cuts.

Agostine spoke to the Town Council during a budget workshop meeting on Wednesday evening, after The Courier’s print deadline.