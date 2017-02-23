Monroe Courier

Eversource to conduct area aerial inspections this week

By Darien Times on February 23, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Beginning this week, Eversource will be conducting aerial inspections of high-voltage electrical equipment on rights-of-way throughout Connecticut. This semiannual inspection is an important part of the company’s ongoing commitment to providing reliable electric service.  The work involves the use of a helicopter equipped with heat-sensing, infrared scanning technology which can detect potential equipment issues before they occur.

“Over a million customers in Connecticut depend on us for reliable electric service to power their day-to-day lives,” said Steve Gilkey, Vice President of Connecticut Field Operations at Eversource.  “The semiannual helicopter inspections of our transmission lines are a crucial and effective part of our commitment to reducing the frequency and duration of power outages.”

Weather-permitting, the aerial inspections will start Wednesday, Feb. 22 and continue through March 1.  They will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., including but not limited to the following Connecticut cities and towns:

Bethel, Danbury, Darien, Greenwich, Milford, Monroe, Norwalk, Redding, Ridgefield, Shelton, Stamford, Westport, and Wilton, 

The aircraft is a blue & silver helicopter, tail # N1431W, and blue & white helicopter, tail # N411DD

The region’s transmission system is the backbone of the electric grid.  Overhead inspections of transmission lines and equipment – often located upwards of 100 feet in the air – help engineers detect potential problems in advance, allowing the company to schedule necessary maintenance and upgrades before reliability issues arise.

Eversource (NYSE: ES) transmits and delivers electricity to 1.2 million customers in 149 cities and towns and provides natural gas to 226,000 customers in 72 communities in Connecticut. Recognized as the top U.S. utility for its energy efficiency programs by the sustainability advocacy organization Ceres, Eversource harnesses the commitment of its approximately 8,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and superior customer service. For more information, please visit our website (www.eversource.com) and follow us on Twitter (@EversourceCT) and Facebook (facebook.com/EversourceCT).

Related posts:

  1. Bishop names new Superintendent of Schools for Bridgeport diocese
  2. Eversource to conduct aerial inspections via helicopter through Wednesday
  3. Big upsets, close calls in municipal elections
  4. Winter weather advisory in effect for area

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post State cuts burden Monroe
About author
Darien Times

Darien Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress