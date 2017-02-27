Letter: Wielk calls for unity in wake of budget cuts

To the Editor:

Governor Dannel P. Malloy has turned our state’s budget and financial stability into economic chaos igniting a downward spiral of bad governance. For example, one proposal announced a plan for municipalities to pay one-third of teacher pension funds, generating criticism from both Democrats and Republicans.

Currently the state pays approximately $1.2 billion per year to fund the teacher’s retirement fund. However, Malloy is asking the towns to pay out $407 million of those costs, shifting the cost to municipalities. Although Malloy claimed that he would not raise taxes, local towns would be forced to raise property taxes to pay the pension fund.

Malloy may claim he is not raising state taxes, but making Monroe pay $7.2 million more in local taxes is just passing the buck. It appears that Malloy wants people to blame the towns instead of the state for some of Connecticut’s cities that are in fiscal distress. Malloy’s intention appears to be rewarding municipalities that have not been fiscally responsible and punishing those that have been prudent in managing their finances. Passing the state’s budgetary responsibilities on to the towns will not help the economy in Connecticut.

Big government is not the problem, bad government is. We need to work on efficiencies in our state and town, bring in new technologies to streamline processes, and have an eye to the future so that we are not constantly reacting to situations that could have had a plan in place.

Just this past week, several narratives came from department heads to the Town Council detailing some of the potential cuts to town services that this impending state cut will have: closing the library on certain days of the week, not replenishing lifesaving fire equipment to our firehouses, cutting staff in certain town hall departments that are already stretched too thin, and at a meeting last Monday night the Board of Finance Chairman indicated everything had to be on the table, including looking at closing a school in Monroe.

The Governor’s budget is just a proposal and not a guarantee. With many months left in the session, the final state budget plan needs to be much different than what is on the table now. Bankrupting the towns to pay the cities is a non-starter. Locally, we need to stop the rhetoric and get down to the business of the taxpayers and that includes having tough conversations about how Monroe moves forward in this new fiscal situation.

Ken Wielk