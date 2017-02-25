Project Warmth hosts fundraiser

Project Warmth will be hosting a fundraising event on March 4 at Roberto’s Restaurant.

Project Warmth is a group of concerned citizens who work together to raise money to subsidize the cost of heat for those who need it most. This group supplies heat assistance to elderly and families or anyone who meets the at need requirements.

The Project Warmth fund was created by the Town of Monroe to help Monroe residents bridge the gap between energy assistance programs. Donations to the Fuel Bank are received from individuals, businesses and service organizations. There has been an unprecedented amount of requests over the last two years and energy and utility assistance has become a year round need. Donations are tax-deductible.

Organizers said the event will include a raffle, silent auction, DJ and community fun.

Tickets are $60 per person and are available at the Town Clerk’s Office or the Senior Center.

For more information contact Barbara Yeager at 203-452-2815 ext. 4.