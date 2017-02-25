Monroe Courier

Project Warmth hosts fundraiser

By TinaMarie Craven on February 25, 2017 in Community, News · 0 Comments

Project Warmth will be hosting a fundraising event on March 4 at Roberto’s Restaurant.

Project Warmth is a group of concerned citizens who work together to raise money to subsidize the cost of heat for those who need it most. This group supplies heat assistance to elderly and families or anyone who meets the at need requirements.

The Project Warmth fund was created by the Town of Monroe to help Monroe residents bridge the gap between energy assistance programs. Donations to the Fuel Bank are received from individuals, businesses and service organizations. There has been an unprecedented amount of requests over the last two years and energy and utility assistance has become a year round need. Donations are tax-deductible.

Organizers said the event will include a raffle, silent auction, DJ and community fun.

Tickets are $60 per person and are available at the Town Clerk’s Office or the Senior Center.

For more information contact Barbara Yeager at 203-452-2815 ext. 4.

Related posts:

  1. Simply Sweet: Resident raises money to collect pies for food pantry
  2. Monroe couple help raise $106,000 for Kennedy Center
  3. Mangia! Italian Festival sets return to St. Jude
  4. Resident named program manager at Governor’s Prevention Partnership

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Wrestling: Masuk's Ron Krajewski gains Open semis Next Post Parks and Rec offers a mini-art camp
About author
TinaMarie Craven

TinaMarie Craven


TinaMarie Craven is the editor of the Monroe Courier. Prior to working for the Courier she was the editor of the Lewisboro Ledger. She graduated from Ithaca College with a BA in Journalism and Politics in 2015.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress