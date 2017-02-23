Obituary: Dr. Richard H. Ehmer, 90, professor of psychology

Dr. Richard H. Ehmer, age 90, of Monroe, CT, Professor of Psychology, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at Masonicare in Newtown, CT. He was the beloved husband of Barbara Landes Ehmer for 49 ½ years.

Born in Brooklyn, NY in 1926, he was the son of the late Henry and Theresa Ehmer.

He graduated with a B.A. from Brooklyn College and received his Ph.D. in psychology from the University of Rochester. Dr. Ehmer served in the U.S. Navy in WWII and was a research psychologist in the auditory research branch of the U.S. Naval Submarine Medical Research laboratory in Groton. He worked at the University of Bridgeport for 33 years as a Full Tenured Professor of psychology and he also served as the Psychology Department Chair. Dr. Ehmer served on the Monroe Public School Board of Education for 13 years.

He was was known for his love of New Orleans jazz music, historical trivia, and the game show, Jeopardy, and he was an avid philanthropist who donated to dozens of different charities.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, George Ehmer and his wife, Jenny of Madison, NY; Ashley Welde and her husband, Jack of Rye Brook, NY; and grandchildren Sylvia, Heather, Corin, Jackson, JaneMarie, and Nayale.

Interment with Full Military Honors will be private at the Whitemarsh Cemetery in Pennsylvania.