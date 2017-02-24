Two Planks opens winter musical

Two Planks Theater Company of Monroe continues its 2016-2017 season this month with the opening of its winter show, La Cage Aux Folles, on Feb. 24.

The musical was written by Harvey Fierstein and has won multiple Tony Awards over the years, including Best Musical during its original Broadway run. Two Planks’ production coincides with the 20-year anniversary of the film The Birdcage — starring Robin Williams and Nathan Lane — which was based on the musical.

The story centers around a gay couple who run a St. Tropez nightclub featuring drag performers and the comedy ensues when their son brings his fiancée (and her ultra-conservative parents) home to meet his two dads.

The timing of the company presenting this musical wasn’t coincidental, explained Two Planks’ Executive Director, Brooke Burling. Not only was the film’s anniversary a chance to honor Robin Williams’ tragic passing, but the company felt it was an important time to share the message the musical presents, especially in light of the divisive culture across the country in recent months.

“La Cage is such a heartfelt, charming show,” Burling explained. “At its core is not only a message of love, but also one of acceptance and understanding. Too often there is a rush to vilify those who are different. La Cage promotes tolerance and compassion and shows how, despite our differences, how similar we all are.”

The show reunites actors who have worked with the company in the past. Veteran Connecticut performer, Bob Filipowich, of Fairfield, has appeared in Chicago for Two Planks and most recently starred in their comedy/drama Blithe Spirit this past fall. In La Cage he plays the nightclub manager, Georges, the same character played by Robin Williams in the film.

“When I was presented with the opportunity to portray the role of Georges in La Cage, I didn’t bat an eye before accepting,” said Filipowich. “It has always been a musical that I had hoped to perform, as both the music and story are melodic, memorable and heartwarming. It is a show about family, relationships, love and acceptance, and considering the current climate in our country today, it seems a perfect vehicle for me to do my small part in reaching out to the local community and hopefully motivating others to embrace acceptance.”

Joining Filipowich is John Capasso of Stratford, who portrays Georges’ partner and star nightclub performer, Albin, in the role played by Nathan Lane. Capasso debuted on the local stage two years ago in Two Planks’ production of Next to Normal.

“After stepping on stage for the first time in my last show with Two Planks, I’m so excited to be able to play such an iconic musical theater role this time around,” Capasso said. “And it is even more meaningful to be given this chance because, just like in Next to Normal, we are again going to be using the show to reach out to an underrepresented community and to address such an important topic relevant to them.”

Part of Two Planks’ mission is to not only present theatrical entertainment, but to also use theater and art as a platform for social good. As they did during Next to Normal, the company will be hosting a community discussion forum following its March 5 performance of La Cage.

“It is important for us to do whatever we can to give back,” Burling said. “Because of its subject matter, Next to Normal allowed to bring folks together from around the state to have a conversation on the importance of mental health issues. With La Cage there is a different yet equally important focus. We are bringing together some really wonderful people from around Connecticut to host a discussion on diversity and inclusion, LGBTQ issues, and discrimination versus tolerance.”

The free community conversation will be open to the public, and it is not necessary to have seen the show beforehand to attend. The session will feature Oscar award-winning filmmaker Peggy Rajski, whose documentary launched the Trevor Project, a leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, transgender, bisexual, and questioning (LGBTQ) young people ages 13-24.

In addition to having cast actors from across the state and as far away as upstate New York, the show also features a number of thespians from the local community.

From Two Planks’ hometown of Monroe, Jason Maur plays Georges’ and Albin’s butler/maid, Jacob; Jennifer Sokira portrays the fiancee’s conservative mother, Marie Dindon; and Meghan Quinn tears up the stage as one of the nightclub’s showgirls, Les Cagelles.

Larry Pisani, who has worked with Two Planks behind the scenes stage managing Two Planks’ shows in the past, returns on stage for this production playing the La Cage nightclub stage manager, Francis.

“It is extremely exciting to bring high caliber shows to our town and to give our community amazing events to come together and enjoy,” said Maur. “The opportunity to work with such professionals on a regular basis, especially on a show like La Cage in which there is such prevalent message of acceptance and love, is nothing less than an honor and privilege.”

“La Cage is a wonderful show that truly sends the message that love makes a family,” Sokira added. “I think it is a fantastic message and I am honored to be a part of the cast.”

Two Planks’ La Cage Aux Folles is choreographed by Monroe Dance Academy’s Judy Abbatiello and helmed by Two Planks’ veteran theater director Susan Halliwell, also of Monroe.

Additional information on the show and the community conversation following the March 5 performance can be found on the Two Planks website, www.twoplankstheater.org.

The musical runs Feb. 24 through March 12, with Friday and Saturday shows beginning at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees starting at 5 p.m. All performances are general admission with advance tickets online for $20 (students and seniors $18). Performances take place at the company’s Main Stage season home, the United Methodist Church of Monroe at 515 Cutlers Farm Road.

For group sales, questions, or other information, contact Two Planks at [email protected]