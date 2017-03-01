Masuk FBLA donates films to charity

This year Masuk’s FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) held its third annual movie drive.

A total of 279 DVD’s were donated to Kid Flicks. Kid Flicks has donated to over 1,000

hospitals nationwide as well as to some hospitals in South Africa, with each hospital receiving a “movie library” meant to appeal to toddlers through teenagers.

Masuk’s FBLA would like to thank FBLA members Lucia Laudato, Ashley Willumsen,

Emma Palomba, Daniel Rodrigues, Mary Attah-Agyeman, Victoria Wilenska and Michael Klages for their help in collecting the donations as well as Masuk’s FBLA co-treasurer Jayden Wieser, who managed this year’s movie drive and Masuk’s FBLA adviser Lynn Costello, who helped direct it.

They would also like to thank the Monroe library for promoting this Movie Drive, as well as

the Masuk student body and staff for all of their donations and assistance.

Last year the Masuk FBLA donated 146 DVD’s to Kidflix and hope to continue donating more DVDs in the future.