Monroe Courier

Music and meatballs come to Masuk

By TinaMarie Craven on February 24, 2017 in News, Schools · 0 Comments

The Masuk Music Parents Association’s (MMPA) annual Music and Meatballs event will be held on Feb. 25.

The 32nd annual dinner includes live performances by music students. Locals can enjoy a fun evening full of wonderful music while supporting Masuk’s music students. The Masuk Music Parents Association invites you to come to Music and Meatballs, a pasta dinner event at Masuk High School, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Music and Meatballs features student performers during a pasta meal cooked and served by music parents and students. Included in the evening are raffles of donated prizes from local businesses, valued at over $1,000.

Organizers Sue DeGeorge and Karyn McCarthy said, “The proceeds from this event support music education at Masuk HS through scholarships, new instrument purchases, and other initiatives. We hope this 32nd anniversary event will be a wonderful evening full of great music and great food for all. It is a wonderful family event.”

On the menu for the dinner is pasta, marinara sauce, meatballs, Italian bread, salad and dessert. The cost of the open house style event is $10 per person (12 and over), $7 for young children and seniors. There is also a “family meal” for $30 which includes two adults and two children.

For reservations or general event information, contact Sue DeGeorge at [email protected] or Karyn McCarthy [email protected].

Related posts:

  1. Schools seek 2.3% budget hike
  2. Students compete in international DECA competition
  3. Masuk hosts forum on underage drinking
  4. Masuk High School fall honor roll

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Feb. 24 senior calendar
About author
TinaMarie Craven

TinaMarie Craven


TinaMarie Craven is the editor of the Monroe Courier. Prior to working for the Courier she was the editor of the Lewisboro Ledger. She graduated from Ithaca College with a BA in Journalism and Politics in 2015.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress