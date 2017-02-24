Music and meatballs come to Masuk

The Masuk Music Parents Association’s (MMPA) annual Music and Meatballs event will be held on Feb. 25.

The 32nd annual dinner includes live performances by music students. Locals can enjoy a fun evening full of wonderful music while supporting Masuk’s music students. The Masuk Music Parents Association invites you to come to Music and Meatballs, a pasta dinner event at Masuk High School, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Music and Meatballs features student performers during a pasta meal cooked and served by music parents and students. Included in the evening are raffles of donated prizes from local businesses, valued at over $1,000.

Organizers Sue DeGeorge and Karyn McCarthy said, “The proceeds from this event support music education at Masuk HS through scholarships, new instrument purchases, and other initiatives. We hope this 32nd anniversary event will be a wonderful evening full of great music and great food for all. It is a wonderful family event.”

On the menu for the dinner is pasta, marinara sauce, meatballs, Italian bread, salad and dessert. The cost of the open house style event is $10 per person (12 and over), $7 for young children and seniors. There is also a “family meal” for $30 which includes two adults and two children.

For reservations or general event information, contact Sue DeGeorge at [email protected] or Karyn McCarthy [email protected].