Police logs Feb. 13 to Feb. 19

The Monroe Police Department responded to 28 alarms, 23 medical emergencies and one 911 hang up between Feb.13 and Feb. 19

Monday, Feb. 13

7:56 a.m. — Car accident reported. A car was reportedly seen in a ditch on Jockey Hollow Road, the report was unfounded.

9:52 — Criminal arrest reported on Fan Hill Road. Police arrested 26-year-old Michelle Pratt for allegedly failing to appear. She was released on a $500 bond.

3:28 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

5:19 — Animal complaint reported on Grindstone Lane. Person said they saw a mountain lion in their yard.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

10: 28 a.m. — Complaint reported on Route 34. Person said they are being harassed and that someone put animal feces on their porch and placed rat poison around their yard.

5:01 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

12:58 a.m. — Car accident reported on Hattertown Road. A car struck a utility pole.

7 — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

7:14 — Car accident reported on on Jockey Hollow Road. Two vehicles were in a collision.

5:35 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two vehicles were in a collision, no injuries reported.

Thursday, Feb. 16

4:26 a.m. — Criminal arrest reported on Fan Hill Road. Police arrested 26-year-old Kristopher Ferri-Torres after he turned himself in on a warrant. He was charged with allegedly failing to appear on a motor vehicle charge and was held on a $1,000 bond before being transported to court for arraignment.

Friday, Feb. 17

1:34 a.m. — Criminal arrest reported on Elm Street. Police arrested 35-year-old James Fino and 29-year-old Kathlene Kalache. Police allegedly charged Fino with failure to stop at a stop sign and driving with a suspended license. Police charged Kalache with allegedly possessing a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of narcotics. She was released on a $1,000 bond.  

10:09 — Car accident reported on Route 34. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

11:42 — Fraud complaint reported on Fan Hill Road. Person filed a fraud complaint.

6:19 p.m. — Criminal arrest reported on Downs Road. Police arrested 45-year-old William Galbraith for allegedly breaching the peace. He was released on a $500 bond.

Saturday, Feb. 18

8:59 a.m. — Criminal arrest reported on Lover Lane. Police arrested 43-year-old Melissa Rodrigues for allegedly failing to appear. She was released on a $100 bond.

1:01 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 111. A car struck a telephone pole, no injuries reported.

