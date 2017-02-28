Registration opens for Plunge at the Park

The Monroe Police Department and Special Olympics Connecticut are hosting the 7th annual Plunge at the Park at Great Hollow Lake on April 1.

All who are eight-years-old and up are invited to take the plunge to support local Special Olympics athletes. Participants are welcome to wear a costume, team jersey, or bathing suit; towels and water shoes are recommended. Event t-shirts will be provided to all participants. Those who are underage or do not wish to brave the icy waters of a New England lake can show their support by purchasing an “I’m a Chicken” t-shirt. A minimum donation of $50 per plunger and signed waiver form are required of each participant. (If a plunger is under 18, a parent or guardian’s signature is also required.) Spectators are always welcome to watch our participants conquer their fears!

Last year more than 80 enthusiastic and loyal “penguins” took the plunge into the frigid water of Great Hollow Lake in Wolfe Park to demonstrate support for family, friends and neighbors with intellectual disabilities. The event raised nearly $12,000 for Special Olympics.

This year, local law enforcement, firefighters, divers and town officials will again provide volunteer assistance to make this event possible.

Pre-register online at as an individual or as part of a team with friends, relatives, colleagues, or classmates. To request a registration packet or find out more information, contact Jeffrey Veneziano of Special Olympics Connecticut at 203-230-1201, ext. 275 or via email at [email protected].

Sponsors who would like to make a donation of $250 or more will be recognized on the back of the t-shirt. Additional donations such as food, beverages, and prizes are also being sought for the event. If you would like to help, you may contact Sgt. Peter Howard, Monroe Police Department at 203-261-3622 or at [email protected].

For more than 20 years, the Monroe Police Department has partnered with Special Olympics by taking part in events such as the Law Enforcement Torch Run and Tip-A-Cop to raise donations. The money raised helps provide year- round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. These donations provide on-going opportunities for Connecticut athletes to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in the sharing of friendship with their families, fellow Special Olympics athletes, and the community. In Connecticut, 6,437 children and adults with intellectual disabilities and their partners (without intellectual disabilities) participated in more than 50 competitions that are held annually.

To learn more about Special Olympics, visit www.soct.org or call 203-230-1201.