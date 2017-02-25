Parks and Rec offers a mini-art camp

For additional program information and registration, visit the Parks and Recreation website at www.MonroeRec.org. Please register early to secure your spot and avoid having programs cancelled due to low enrollment.

Indoor Youth Tennis Lessons

Join Greg Sansonetti and his excellent staff for indoor tennis lessons in the Chalk Hill Gym. Greg, based in Fairfield County, brings over 15 years worth of tennis teaching experience. Participants will learn a different stroke each week. This includes the forehand, backhand, serve and volley in game situations. All participants need their own racquet (bring your own or purchase through your instructor). Lessons for ages children ages five to seven and seven to 10 are held Tuesdays, March 7 – April 18 (no class April 11) at 4:30-5:30 p.m. Fees: $135 resident/$148 non-resident. For more information, please contact Greg at 203-414-9453.

Parent & Tot Fitness

We welcome Jill Patterson, a Registered Dietician and Nutritionist, an AFAA Certified Personal Trainer, and AFAA Certified Aerobics Instructor, as our newest instructor. In this new class for children ages two to six, Jill will lead pairs of parents and their tots in exercises designed to encourage movement, physical development, and parent-child bonding. Classes held Thursdays at 1:45-2:15 p.m. at Chalk Hill School. Session 2: March 9 – April 20 (no class April 13). Fee: $75.

Spring Mini Art Camp

This Creative Expression Mini Art Camp for ages four to six, seven to 10 and 11 to 13 will run April 11 through 13 at 9:30-12:30 p.m. Fine art lessons may include drawing, painting, collaborative medium collage, color mix design and sculpture with authentic clay. Early introduction and exposure to these hands-on fine art techniques will develop your child’s unique individuality. In addition, this camp will explore daily physical activities, organized games, and provide your child with a fun-filled camp experience. Two to three art projects daily with all supplies included and smocks provided. Themes and art projects are never repeated throughout the three days. Art professional and art assistants ratio 1:9. This is a peanut free camp. Location: Chalk Hill School – Art Studio. Fees: $115 resident/$126 non-resident for all three days or $45 resident/$55non-resident per day. For more information please contact [email protected] or call 516-606-4244.

Yogalates

Use the disciplines of Pilates and Yoga for better overall conditioning with our instructor Karen Jordan. Pilates focuses on the core and moving correctly from the inside out; improve posture and start feeling long and lean. Yoga incorporates balance, breathing and the benefit of a focused stretch. Feel good all over. Classes are at Chalk Hill/Room 120 on Mondays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Session 4: March 6–April 3. Session 5: April 10–May 8. Fees: $60 resident/$70 non-resident.

Summer Fun Days Camp

The 2017 Summer Camp season is right around the corner and our Summer Fun Days staff is working diligently to arrange a fun and exciting camp for youngsters entering Pre-K through ninth grade. Whether you’re Fun Days are for Playmates (pre-k through first grade), Kids (grades two to five) or Tweens (grades six to nine), we will have something special in store for you. Summer Fun Days is scheduled to begin Monday, June 26 and run until Aug. 18 between the hours of 9:00-3:00 p.m. New this year, all programs will allow you to register on a weekly basis. This option will allow parents more flexibility in their scheduling. In addition, Fun Days for Playmates will offer a half day or a full day option for the campers. Once again, offering more flexibility for parents and creating an opportunity for children to experience time away from home and to interact with children of their own age on a regular basis. Great training for that first day of school!

Online registration begins March 1 and will continue through the summer. Early-bird registration discounts offered from March 1- April 30. Take advantage of the savings and secure your spot in the program. A onetime discount will apply to families with two or more children in the program. An additional reduction in price is offered to those that register for all eight weeks. Extended day care is also available from 7:30-9:00 a.m. and from 3-5:30 p.m. (discounts do not apply for extended day). Playmates and Kids are at Chalk Hill School; Tweens meet at Wolfe Park.

Once the information is online and you have any questions regarding specific camps and programming, please feel to email us at [email protected] For financial assistance information, please contact MaryAnn Kalm at 203-452-2803 or email [email protected] All applications for assistance must be received by May 30.