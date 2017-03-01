March 1 school notes

Roger Williams

Nicole Fischetti graduated from Roger Williams University Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor’s of Science in International Business in December 2016.

Trevor Kollmann made the dean’s list at Roger Williams University. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester.

Hofstra

Sara Fox and Andrew Salzano made the dean’s list a Hofstra University. Students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 during the semester to make the Dean’s List.

Grove City

Luke Blaskewicz, Zachary Blaskewicz and Sally Taylor made the dean’s list at Grove City College.

Marist

Emma Amster of Monroe and Colleen McDermott made the dean’s list at Marist College.