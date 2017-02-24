Police arrest Stratford resident for burglary

The Monroe Police Department arrested 36-year-old Gregory Zimnoch of Stratford at Bridgeport Superior Court and allegedly charged him with two counts of burglary and two counts of larceny. He was held at court for arraignment on a $5,000 bond.

In December 2016, a Monroe resident reported two separate burglaries to his garage. Police said Zimnoch stole an estimated $2,000 worth of tools from the garage and that he entered it through the side door.

The Monroe Police Department was able to tie Zimnoch to the burglaries through his pawn shop records that listed the various tools that had been taken from the Monroe resident.

Police also said that Zimnoch previously lived at the residence where the burglaries took place and that his family had sold the property two years ago.