Police arrest man for fleeing car fire

The Monroe Police Department responded to a car fire on Bagburn Hill Road on Feb. 24.

Police said they received a call that a car struck a bridge owned by the Housatonic Railroad and that the car caught fire after the collision.

The police, EMS and Stevenson Fire departments were dispatched to the scene at 1:55 a.m. The Monroe Police’s K9 Murphy tracked down the driver who fled the scene, police then arrested 22-year-old Zachary Krajewski. He was allegedly charged with evading responsibility, failure to maintain his lane, and driving without a license. He was released on a $1,000 bond.

Stevenson Fire extinguished the fire and the road reopened at 3 a.m.

