Police arrest man for fleeing car fire

By TinaMarie Craven on February 24, 2017 in News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

The Monroe Police Department responded to a car fire on Bagburn Hill Road on Feb. 24.

Police said they received a call that a car struck a bridge owned by the Housatonic Railroad and that the car caught fire after the collision.

The police, EMS and Stevenson Fire departments were dispatched to the scene at 1:55 a.m. The Monroe Police’s K9 Murphy tracked down the driver who fled the scene, police then arrested 22-year-old Zachary Krajewski. He was allegedly charged with evading responsibility, failure to maintain his lane, and driving without a license. He was released on a $1,000 bond.

Stevenson Fire extinguished the fire and the road reopened at 3 a.m.

TinaMarie Craven

TinaMarie Craven


TinaMarie Craven is the editor of the Monroe Courier. Prior to working for the Courier she was the editor of the Lewisboro Ledger. She graduated from Ithaca College with a BA in Journalism and Politics in 2015.

