Boys hockey: Charney, Masuk sink BCR

Throughout the season, Masuk High’s hockey team has been backed by starting goaltender Tag Weiss.

But without the presence of backup Colin Charney, the Panthers might not have the success they’ve achieved.

The Panthers, coming are headed to the postseason and two goaltenders are essential for a team even to thrive even if the starter is game-ready, since backups help with game simulation in practice.

On Thursday night, Charney, a senior who began playing hockey only a year ago, got rewarded for his dedication and contributions with the start against the Bolton-Coventry-Rockville co-op, at The Rinks at Shelton. With the help of a strong Panther defense and some early tone-setting offense, Charney picked up the win as the Panthers skated past BCR 5-1 to improve to 9-9-1.

“He’s come a long way,” Masuk coach Andy Townsend said. “Without him we wouldn’t have two goalies in practice which makes a huge difference.”

Charney faced only ten shots, and he had the shutout going until just 2:39 remained in regulation. Charney actually made the initial save, and an impressive one at that, on a breakaway, but inadvertently knocked the puck across the goal line while trying to locate and cover it. This kind of bad break comes along with goaltending for netmiders at all levels, and Charney and the Panthers had reason to smile nonetheless.

The Masuk defense was led by Tom Sudora and Sam Gertner, and Sudora contributed on the other end of the ice with an assist.

Masuk struck just 59 seconds after the opening faceoff when T.J. Scalia scored unassisted. An early net-finder is always a good thing for a team.

“I think it just calms everybody down a little bit when you score early on,” Townsend said.

It remained 1-0 until Elijah Begin, assisted by Sudora, 4:58 into the second period, scored his first of two. Casey Bowler was set up by Adam Montague and Scalia with just 41 seconds to go in the middle stanza for a 3-0 Masuk lead which stood after two periods.

Sean Squibb was assisted by Nikita Kizmitski 2:02 into the third, and Begin broke in alone to roof his second tally, unassisted, exactly nine minutes later.

Townsend was pleased with his team’s all around effort, noting that the Panthers moved the puck well in the offensive zone, and also broke out of the defensive end and played well in the neutral zone.

“I think they played real solid. I just think at all ends of the ice we were complete tonight,” Townsend said.

The Masuk coach is hoping his Panthers can carry some of this momentum into the playoffs. Following Saturday’svisit to Wilton (in Ridgefield) the Panthers will compete in the conference and state playoffs.

“You always want to go into the postseason somewhat on a high,” Townsend said.

Masuk and Newtown, each of whom picked up a hard-fought victory over the other in the regular slate, match up in the South-West/ Southern Connecticut conference Division 3 tournament semifinals on Wednesday.

“It’s always a fun game when we play Newtown. Both teams get up for each other and it’s always a good game,” Townsend said.