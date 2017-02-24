Monroe Courier

Wrestling: Masuk’s Ron Krajewski gains Open semis

By Monroe Courier on February 24, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Masuk High’s Rob Krajewski advanced to the 220-pound semifinal on Friday.

Wrestling will begin at 9 a.m. at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

Seeded No. 5, Krajewski won a 5-2 decision from No. 8 seed Dan Contino from Ledyard in the quarterfinals. He will meet top-seeded Andrew Marquis from Danbury in the semifinals.

Mike Fedorko (120 pounds) and Curtis Fedorko (138 pounds) were knocked into the consolation round.

Mike Fedorko, seeded 11th, lost in the quarterfinals to No. 6 seed Chandler Duhaime from Shelton.

Curtis Fedorko was the No. 15 seed and lost by fall to No. 2 seed Cole Blair from Ellis Tech.

Related posts:

  1. Baseball: Masuk defeats Trumbull
  2. Girls lacrosse: Masuk, Brookfield tie
  3. FCCABU baseball umpire training dates
  4. Football: Newtown edged Masuk Panthers in nailbiter

Previous Post Boys hockey: Charney, Masuk sink BCR
About author
Monroe Courier

Monroe Courier


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress