Wrestling: Masuk’s Ron Krajewski gains Open semis

Masuk High’s Rob Krajewski advanced to the 220-pound semifinal on Friday.

Wrestling will begin at 9 a.m. at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

Seeded No. 5, Krajewski won a 5-2 decision from No. 8 seed Dan Contino from Ledyard in the quarterfinals. He will meet top-seeded Andrew Marquis from Danbury in the semifinals.

Mike Fedorko (120 pounds) and Curtis Fedorko (138 pounds) were knocked into the consolation round.

Mike Fedorko, seeded 11th, lost in the quarterfinals to No. 6 seed Chandler Duhaime from Shelton.

Curtis Fedorko was the No. 15 seed and lost by fall to No. 2 seed Cole Blair from Ellis Tech.