Wrestling: Masuk competes at State Open

Masuk High’s Mike Fedorko and Rob Krajewski posted victories at the State Open Wrestling Championships in New Haven on Saturday.

Danbury was team champion, followed by Newtown, Fairfield Warde, Southington and Ellis Tech.

Fedorko, a senior, had a busy day in the 120-pound weight class.

Knocked into the consolation bracket on Friday, Fedorko posted wins of 13-0, 15-0 and 9-0 before gaining the consolation finals with a pin in 4:54.

Fedorko took fourth after No. 4 seed Collin Lindner from New Milford won by fall in 2:28.

Seeded ninth, Krajewski advanced to the quarterfinals before the senior lost to No. 1 seed and eventual champion Andrew Marquis from Danbury.

In wrestle backs, Krajewski defeated Nick Tibbets from Montville, 6-3.

Fourth-place finisher Dillon Frostburg from Conard High then ousted Krajewski by a score of 8-4.

113 LBS

1st Nick Arborio (Berlin) DEC Sean Johnson (Ellis Tech), 4-3

3rd Alejandro Garcia (Windham) DEC Devon Schoenberger (South Windsor), 13-7

5th Robert Hartling (E.O. Smith) DEC Matthew Ryan (Trumbull), 1-0

120 LBS

1st Jakob Camacho (Danbury) F Chandler Duhaime (Shelton), 3:34

3rd Collin Lindner (New Milford) F Michael Fedorko (Masuk), 2:28

5th Mark Hartmann (Daniel Hand) MD Bo Nguyen (Ledyard), 11-2

126 LBS

1st Kyle Fields (Danbury) DEC Tyler Sung (New Canaan), 5-2

3rd Mel Ortiz (New Milford) DEC Tristan Haviland (Trumbull), 4-3

5th Noah Caskey (Montville) MD Jesse Walker (Ridgefield), 15-6

132 LBS

1st Baltazar Gonzalez (Ellis Tech) DEC Joel Morth (Montville), 5-3

3rd Ryan Angers (Tolland) M FOR Patrick Moynihan (Xavier)

5th Demetre Carnot (Maloney) DEC Alex Steele (Fairfield Warde), 7-5

138 LBS

1st Timmy Kane (Fairfield Warde) DEC Alan Kovacs (Danbury), 6-5

3rd Charles Schultz (New Milford) DEC Joshua Kowalski (Simsbury), 4-3

5th Cole Blair (Ellis Tech) FOR Hunter Adams (Suffield)

145 LBS

1st Ryan Luth (Foran) DEC Avery Shay (New Fairfield), 7-6

3rd Edward Lovely (Newtown) DEC Michael Mirmina (Trumbull), 8-2

5th Samuel Kury (Montville) DEC Cooper Fleming (Granby Memorial), 3-2

152 LBS

1st Michael Ross (Foran) TF Michael Angers (Tolland), 15-0 3:40

3rd Austin Abacherli (Southington) DEC Tom Gatti (Middletown), 6-1

5th Mathew Pangle (Pomperaug) DEC Jeffrey Suschana (Somers), 8-4

160 LBS

1st Ryan Devivo (Xavier) DEC Paul Calo (Southington), 5-3 SV

3rd Michael Barrett (Bristol Eastern) DEC Michael Ceci (Greenwich), 5-3 SV

5th Gino Baratta (Danbury) DEC Jacob Millbach (Ledyard), 1-0

170 LBS

1st Joe Accousti (Newtown) F Benjamin Kibby (Granby Memorial), 5:51

3rd Collin Crader (Ledyard) DEC Zach Caffrey (Killingly), 6-4 SV

5th Matheus Ribeiro (Fairfield Warde) F Mason Laflam (Lyman Memorial/Windham Tech), 1:54

182 LBS

1st Jake Constantine (Danbury) DEC Fransisco Jiminian (East Hartford), 9-5

3rd Emanuel Diaz (Montville) DEC Michael Sullivan (Ledyard), 7-4

5th David Wyzykowski (Haddam-Killingworth) DEC Brett Nutter (Trumbull), 10-4

195 LBS

1st Jackson Rheault (Somers) DEC David Verizzi (Lyman Memorial/Windham Tech), 7-3

3rd Gabriel Schwartz (Northwestern) DEC Ray Weiner (Shelton), 5-4

5th Dakota Grover (Fitch) F Kevin Brocksom (Jonathan Law), 1:33

220 LBS

1st Andrew Marquis (Danbury) DEC Thomas Long (Newtown), 6-5 TB2

3rd Nicholas Cote (Bethel) DEC Dillon Forstberg (Conard), 3-2

5th Richard Rivera (Southington) DEC Renelson Michel (New London), 3-1 TB2

285 LBS

1st Michael Gaboardi (Danbury) DEC Renel Michel (New London), 6-4

3rd Michael Burchell (Daniel Hand) M FOR Nicholas Martone (Platt)

5th Jasper Stone (Simsbury) DEC Jacarie Houston (New Haven Wrestling), 2-1