Obituary: Rosemarie Verano, 63, of West Harrison, N.Y.

Rosemarie Verano, age 63, of West Harrison, NY, passed away surrounded by her loving family and friends on Thursday, February 23, 2017 in White Plains Hospital. Having fought a courageous cancer battle with determination, spunk and positivity, she enters eternal rest into the hands of God and those that passed before her.

Rosemarie was a selfless volunteer and community activist in the West Harrison community and St. Anthony of Padua Church. She spent countless hours in the planning and construction of the West Harrison Senior Center and lunch program. Her dedication to the community was evident throughout the year in countless community and St. Anthony events.

Rosemarie was a person of deep faith and lived life serving others through her volunteer efforts. For 30 years she taught Religious Education in Pennsylvania and New York. She took great pleasure in preparing children for their holy sacraments and cherished her time teaching the Word of the Lord to special education children. St. Anthony of Padua, West Harrison and Church of the Magdalene, Pocantico, NY have lost a spirited, devoted, faith driven catechist.

Rosemarie graduated from Masuk High School Monroe, CT in 1971 and the Bridgeport School of Beauty as cosmetologist. She went on to earn many teaching certifications for Religious Education. Rosemarie worked 20 years in the Philadelphia city prison system as an administrative assistant before relocating back to her birthplace of West Harrison. Rosemarie was employed for 18 years at Liberty Mutual Insurance in Elmsford, NY as a Sr. Account Coordinator. There, her love of organizing gatherings and bringing people together was experienced by all in everything from birthday celebrations to company events.

Rosemarie is survived by the light and love of her life: her cherished daughter Toni-Marie Verano of West Harrison, NY. She is also survived by her devoted and loving family: Anthony and Clara Cosentino Verano of Venice, FL and West Harrison, NY, sister Diana Verano (Karlovich) of Monroe, CT, niece Chavelyin Karlovich of Fairfield, CT and predeceased by her nephew Anthony Karlovich.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 4th at 10:00AM at St. Anthony of Padua Church in West Harrison. Friends may call Friday, March 3rd from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the Ballard-Durand Funeral Home, 2 Maple Avenue at South Broadway, White Plains, NY.

Rosemarie’s memory will live on in all she has touched. In the words of T. Campbell “To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die.”

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rosemarie’s name to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.