Police remind residents to lock their cars

Police are urging residents to lock up their cars and not leave valuables in their car after a recent rash of thefts from vehicles.

The Monroe Police have been working with the Shelton Police after a series of these crimes were reported across the two town’s borders this week.  Police said in each case reported, the car was left unlocked and no forced entry was reported.  All incidents happened during the overnight hours to vehicles left unlocked in residential  driveways. Residents are urged to call the police, regardless of the time of day, when they hear or see any suspicious activity in their neighborhood.

 

Police ask that anyone with information regarding the recent thefts is asked to call the Monroe Police at 203-261-3622.

