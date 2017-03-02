Library hosts Monroe Reads programs

This month the Monroe Reads Together events will be kicking into high gear at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library in preparation for an author visit from The Unseen World’s Liz Moore.

This is the third year in a row that the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library and the Monroe Public Schools have teamed up with Linda’s Story Time for the town wide community read. People of all ages are invited to attend the series. The objective of Monroe Reads Together is to encourage everyone in Monroe to read the same book and then join in on events that allow people to exchange ideas on the experience. By coming together to explore different aspects of the story and share interpretations, the people of our town are enriched and connected by a common experience.

Moore has written a fictional story of Ada, a homeschooled girl whose brilliant but quirky father develops Alzheimer’s disease and leaves her a virtual orphan. As her father’s mind slips away, Ada comes to realize he is not who he has claimed to be. What is revealed when she sets out to discover the truth takes the reader on a fascinating ride that ends with an unexpected twist.

“The committee chose The Unseen World because it is written in an engaging style and it includes a broad array of themes that will resonate with readers. There is something here for everyone,” Library Director, Margaret Borchers said.

The following events are related to Moore’s book:

On March 7 the library will screen The Imitation Game during Movie Night. The movie is based on the real-life story of Alan Turing (played by Benedict Cumberbatch), who is credited with cracking the German Enigma code during WWII.

The Unseen World Book Discussion will be on March 8 at 6:45 p.m. Join the library for a very special Monroe Reads Together book discussion led by Senior Associate Dean of Yale College, Mark Schenker.

The Future of Things will be held on March 14 at 6:30 p.m. With the technology explosion that has taken place in the last few years, the world has become a different place. Yet while it may feel like the last two decades have been full of technological changes, the next two are going to be much stranger! Artificial intelligence and machine learning, robotics, the Internet of Things and more are going to combine to produce a world that may be nearly unrecognizable to us. Join Jason Griffey for a Skype discussion of technology, social changes, and more. Griffey will give you an idea of some of the fascinating and exciting things that will become a part of daily life in the future. Register online for this event at www.ewml.org .

The series will culminate on March 16 at 7 p.m. with a visit from Moore at Jockey Hollow Middle School. It’s not too late to get in on the excitement and read the book. Books are available at the library, Linda’s Story Time and the middle school and high school school libraries.

To see the author talk about her book, go to the video link on the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library homepage, www.ewml.org or the Monroe Public Schools homepage, www.monroeps.org.

The Senior Center has offered to provide transportation to seniors and disabled residents who need a ride to the author talk for more information call Betsy at 203-452-2815 ext. 2.