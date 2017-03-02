Library celebrates 10th anniversary

After a decade at its new location, the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library is inviting the public to celebrate its 10th anniversary on March 4.

Celebration

The library will be holding a series of events from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., including a musical performance by The Coffee Grinders, crafting, and a visit from the Animal Embassy. The Children’s Department will host a scavenger hunt and crafting projects. The Teen Space will also feature crafting projects like making pet rocks and Shrinky Dinks. The Monroe Health Department will be holding blood pressure screenings from 10 to 3:30.

In addition to all of the activities, patrons can help the library create a time capsule to be opened on the library’s 25th anniversary.

Library Director Margaret Borchers said she’s excited for the public to come and celebrate the library’s anniversary with the staff.

“And there will be cake,” Borchers said.

Adult Services librarian Lorna Rhyins said the first 100 people to come to the library will receive an Edith Wheeler Memorial tote bag and each patron who checks an item out of the library will receive a gift.

Rhyins said she’s excited about the concert, as this is the first band the library has independently brought in to perform. Usually the Friends of the Library provide the library’s concerts.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” she said. “It’s the kind of music all ages can enjoy.”

Growth

Borchers said that before making the move in 2007, the library had to store books in milk crates on the floor because the space was so small and “jam-packed.”

“When we came over here it was like a brave new world,” she said.

Due to the tight squeeze at the old library, Borchers said, it was difficult for the librarians to host many programs, and they had to host the summer reading program on the lawn.

Borchers credited the Wheeler Trust for its help, as those funds enable the library to be open on Sundays and provides “all the little extras” that make the library special.

Borchers said that since moving to the current space, the library has increased its programming by 60%, its number of patrons by 24% and its number of visits by 15%.

“People are using us, and that makes us happy,” she said.

She said the library has seen this growth because the library is “really keeping up with technology.” The library offers programs to help people learn how to use new technology, create apps, code, and even work the 3D printer. The library also offers digital copies of films and books.

“I believe that we are doing a good job keeping up with technology and the needs of our patrons,” Borchers said.

The increase in technology and programming isn’t the only change the library has seen over the past decade. Rhyins said people come to the library for more than just books. Patrons come in to use the Internet, operate their businesses, and get job-seeking assistance and technology help.

“People say that in Monroe there isn’t a community center. We are the community center,” she said. “We are the place people come when they want to meet other people with common interests.”

Rhyins said she couldn’t pick a favorite program from the many the library has held over the past decade. She said that while the library has held a variety of popular crafting programs for adults, Hamish Lutris’s history lectures are a big draw. Borchers said the library’s tax service is also very popular.

“If they haven’t been here for a while, they don’t realize what we offer,” Borchers said. “I would encourage someone who hasn’t been here before to walk in the door.”