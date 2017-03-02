Town Council reduces budget 9.59%

After a series of budget workshops the Town Council voted to approve a revised version of the 2017-18 budget that features a 9.59% reduction from First Selectman Steve Vavrek’s proposed budget and passed it along to the Board of Finance on Monday.

Finance Director Ron Bunovsky said the budget the Town Council approved features a total town expenditure of $27,266,076, which is $2.89 million less than Vavrek’s budget. He also said the town’s side of the budget is 3.95% less than the previous year’s adopted budget.

“None of the adjustments here are anything we certainly enjoy, and these are trying times, thanks to our governor. As a council, I think we have done our charter due diligence to adjust the town side expenditures that we feel are fiscally prudent and appropriate based on the times we are in,” Town Council member Ken Kellogg said. “This process is not complete. We’re voting on one slice of this.”

Cause for cuts

Elected officials have been scrambling to trim Monroe’s proposed $86.4-million budget since Gov. Dannel P. Malloy proposed slashing $7.2 million in state funding from the town last month.

Malloy also proposed that the state push the teachers’ pension costs onto the municipalities, which would cost Monroe an additional $3,017,406, in an effort to cut $400 million in state spending.

When the first selectman presented his proposed budget, which was 4.22% higher than the previous year’s budget, he said the 2017-18 budget was going to be difficult because of the governor’s cuts.

“The other shoe dropped,” Vavrek said last month.

Based on the first selectman’s proposed budget, the Board of Education effectively makes up 65% of the town’s overall budget. The governor’s budget cut $5.3 million in Education Cost Sharing (ECS) grant funding from the town, and then he proposed that the teacher pensions be shifted to municipalities, which would cost Monroe an additional $3.3 million for the first year.

Since then the town departments, the Board of Education, the Board of Finance, and the Town Council have searched for savings.

The revised budget that the Town Council passed focuses only on town departments, as the town charter does not given the council the authority to impose cuts on the Board of Education. Vavrek said the Board of Finance and the first selectman’s office are not able to ask for specific line item cuts in the Board of Education’s budget, but they are able to propose financial adjustments that the Board of Education can chose to adopt or reject.

Leading up to the vote, the Town Council asked department heads to provide it with revised versions of their budgets at a 0% increase, a 5% decrease and a 10% decrease and what it would mean for their departments. The department heads included details about which cuts they could live with and which cuts would cause a dramatic impact on the services they provide to residents. The Town Council used the department heads’ narratives to decide which cuts to make in the budget.

Council commentary

“This is a trying time, it’s a really unfortunate situation that the governor put us in. I want to thank Mr. Vavrek and the department heads, because without their hard work it would have made our job a lot more difficult. I know those were not easy choices for them to make,” Town Council chairman Frank Lieto said.

All of the department budgets were decreased to a 0% increase, and from there the Town Council made its line item changes.

Town Council member DeeDee Martin said the budget is not a party issue and noted that even though the Democratic members of the Town Council had raised concerns regarding cuts to Chalk Hill, the Economic Development Commission, the fire departments, Social Services, the Food Pantry and Human Resources, they chose to support the budget.

“There’s not a right side of the aisle or a left side of the aisle on this dais tonight. We’re voting for Monroe.”

Town Council member Nick Kapoor echoed Martin’s sentiment.

“We’ve had to juggle this cut in our municipal budget cycle that concluded with a unanimous vote of the Town Council last evening. I did not agree with every cut that my Republican colleagues proposed, including drastic cuts to economic development, fire safety, and social services,” he said. “Nevertheless, we are in a new fiscal reality in Monroe, one that forces us to work smarter, streamline processes and make sure in every facet of our government we are getting the best bang for our buck.”

Kapoor also called for the council to resolve long neglected issues.

“We made lean budgets even leaner. Recently, we have seen contracts signed without Town Council approval, Chalk Hill be neglected without proper planning for years, and a terse relationship develop between different branches of our local government,” he said. “I supported the budget because we have to be able to work together on large issues that affect our town. Chalk Hill and various contracts aren’t Republican issues or Democratic issues, they’re Monroe issues — many of them have been neglected for far too long. It’s time for a change, Monroe. I look forward to continue to work on these issues on your behalf and get what’s best for the town and its taxpayers every time.”

Town Council member Kevin Reid urged the council to seek financial independence from Hartford due to the difficulties the governor’s cuts are bringing to the town.

“This is a wake-up call, this is the first of probably two or three budget cycles that we should be fiscally prudent. We should be looking to sever from Hartford as fast as possible when it comes to our revenue,” he said. “Our revenue is our revenue, it’s not state revenue.”

Town Council member Sean O’Rourke reminded the council and the public that the governor’s budget put Monroe in this position.

“I would hope that everyone’s frustration, anger or other very strong emotion, regardless of the cut, will still be pointed at Hartford,” he said. “This shouldn’t be soon forgotten.”

School budget

During a budget workshop that was held last week, Board of Education Chairman Donna Lane said the budget could be reduced to a 2.5% increase but to drop it to the Town Council’s requested 0%, 5% decrease or 10% decrease would involve “serious reductions to staffing.”

She said that she and the superintendent would speak about the budget only in general terms because she is concerned about staff morale.

Superintendent Jim Agostine said that if the Board of Education were to cut its budget to a 0% increase, it would mean cutting nine certified teachers, eight non-certified staff, an administrator, all professional development, curriculum and technology improvements, and all sub-varsity sports and eliminating all student activities.

Agostine said that if the Board of Education were to have a 10% decrease it would involve cutting more than 70 teachers and all after-school sports and activities.

“We could never run a program to the expectations of the town of Monroe with anything close to a minus 5% or a minus 10% budget. The 0% is enough to start damaging programs,” Agostine said.

When O’Rourke floated the idea of closing an elementary school, Agostine told him it would be difficult because the remaining two schools do not have the facilities to handle the student overflow and it would cost money to alter the existing schools.

“Closing a school is not a solution,” he said.

Agostine also said he thinks it is “premature to make draconian cuts” to the budget because the town really doesn’t know how many of the governor’s cuts will come to fruition.

During the discussion, Agostine repeatedly called for people to act and contact state representatives about fighting back against the cuts, but Lieto said he doesn’t think protesting is going to save the day.

“A protest is a great idea, but I don’t think anyone is going to put any stock in the effect of a protest,” Lieto said.