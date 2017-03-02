March 2 community briefs

Near & Far Aid holds annual spring gala

Near & Far Aid will host its 22nd annual Spring Gala to raise funds for Fairfield County’s poverty-fighting organizations on Friday, March 3, at 7 p.m., at Mitchells store in Westport. This year’s theme, “Sky’s the Limit — the Ultimate (indoor) Rooftop Party,” will feature a model runway fashion show showcasing Brunello Cucinelli’s spring 2017 collection and a music concert by NYC’s, 45 Riots. There also will be live and silent auctions.

For tickets, at $350, with a limited number of premium seating tickets available for $400, visit nearandfaraid.org. For more information visit nearandfaraid.org or facebook.com/NearandFarAid

Shabbat Across America

Shabbat Across America is a celebration of Shabbat, the day of rest for Jewish people, which begins at sundown on Friday and ends at sundown on Saturday. It is an opportunity for families and friends to come together with tens of thousands of Jews across the U.S. and Canada in prayer.

Adath Israel will celebrate Shabbat Across America with a potluck community dinner at 6 p.m. The event is open to area singles, couples and families. Participants should bring a pareve (food that does not contain meat or dairy ingredients) dish to share. Please RSVP to Bonnie Goldstein at 203-459-0089 or [email protected] The Kabbalat Shabbat service will take place from 7 to 8 p.m.

Congregation Adath Israel is located at 115 Huntingtown Road in Newtown. For additional information, call the synagogue at 203-426-5188.

St. Patrick’s celebrations

The Monroe Knights of Columbus are sponsoring a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration concert on March 4 at the Rev. Monsignor John Sabia Social Hall at 707 Monroe Turnpike in Monroe at 7:30 p.m.

The event will be cabaret style and feature the songs and humor of the Keltic Kick Band. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Tickets are $20 per person. Proceeds from the concert will fund the Knight’s charitable programs.

For more information contact Bill Davoren at 203-445-8857 or Dave Feola at 203-268-4072.

Garden Club meeting

The Greater Bridgeport Men’s Garden Club is having their monthly Garden Club meeting on Wednesday, March 15 at the Sterling House, 2283 Main Street, Stratford, at 7 p.m. Members normally meet on the third Wednesday of each month to discuss various gardening issues, share in plant swaps, DVD’s or speaker presentations, etc. The Club welcomes beginner gardeners and anyone with an interest in gardening, plants, landscaping, etc. Please join us for good discussions and friendly faces.

For more information call Joe 203-339-2701 or Art 203-261-9771.

Easter Egg Hunt

Join us for a “Hoppin’ Good Time” at the United Methodist Church of Monroe’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt. The event begins at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. Enjoy breakfast, a craft and the egg hunt and don’t forget to bring a Easter basket! We ask that you bring nonperishable food items for the Monroe Food Pantry and join in our ongoing efforts to help our neighbors.

The cost to participate is $4 per child (grade 5 and under) and $6 per adult (includes youth grade 6 and over). There is a maximum charge of $20 per family.

The deadline to register is Friday, March 24 and is first come, first served until we reach capacity. Register online or via email (please include: Family name, # attending, ages of children and your phone/email).

Payment: cash or check (made payable to “UMCM” with “Easter Egg Hunt” noted in the memo line). Please mail payment to UMC Monroe, Attn: Easter Egg Hunt, 515 Cutlers Farm Road, Monroe, CT 06468. Pre-payment would be appreciated.

For more information contact [email protected].

On Your Feet

The Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association offers a trip to Broadway on April 12 that includes family-style Italian lunch with dessert at Buca di Beppo and choice of On Your Feet, the story of Emilio and Gloria Estafan, or Cirque Du Soleil Paramour, a show about a young actress who is forced to choose between love and art. The cost of $209 per person includes transportation, orchestra/front mezzanine tickets, lunch and gratuities.

Full payment due by March 1 to Angela McKelvey, 273A Agawam Lane, Stratford 06614.

For more information, see the GBRTA web site at www.gbrta.org or contact Lois Hoyt 203-261-6693.

Mamma Mia

On April 20, join the Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers for a bus trip to Westchester Broadway Theatre in Elmsford, New York, for Mama Mia! Musical showcases hit songs from the 70’s group ABBA. Cost of $99 includes bus, lunch, matinee show and gratuities. Payment is due by 3/10 to Angela McKelvey, 273A Agawam Lane, Stratford 06614.

For more information, see the GBRTA web site at www.gbrta.org or contact Lois Hoyt 203-261-6693.

Rat Pack

The Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association is sponsoring a bus trip to The Brownstone in Paterson, New Jersey, on April 27 for the Ace in the Hole Productions of “The Rat Pack,” a tribute to Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. Cost of $109 per person includes transportation, two complimentary drinks, family-style Italian lunch, door prizes, shopping and gratuities. Payment is due by March 17 to Angela McKelvey, 273A Agawam Lane, Stratford 06614.

For more information, see the GBRTA web site at www.gbrta.org or contact Lois Hoyt 203-261-6693.