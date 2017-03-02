Check out the latest from the library

Anniversary

The library will be holding a series of programs to celebrate their 10th anniversary on March 4. The festivities begin with the Animal Embassy at 10:30 a.m. The library will host a blues concert performed by The Coffee Grinders at 2 p.m. There will also be a scavenger’s hunt and several crafting programs throughout the day.

Memoir writing

The library will host a workshop on memoir writing on March 5. The workshop will teach participants strategies on how to convey milestones in the writer’s life. Marvin Moss, the leader of Writer’s Bloc, the creative writing workshop will lead this presentation at 1 p.m.

SAT tips and tricks

The library will be hosting an SAT tutoring program on March 8 at 3:30 p.m. Mike Rinn will be providing math and English strategies for the SATs. Register for this program online at www.ewml.org.

March book discussion

The library will hold a book discussion about The Unseen World that will be moderated by Senior Associate Dean of Yale College, Mark Schenker, who has a PhD in English Literature. The discussion will be at 6:45 p.m. on March 8. No registration is required.

Snapchat filters

The library invites teens in grades seven to 12 to learn how to create Snapchat filters on March 13 at 4 p.m. Register online at www.ewml.org.

Career Change

The library is hosting a Career Changing event on March 13 at 6:30 p.m. The program will provide tips and strategies for people making a change in their careers. Register online at www.ewml.org.

Things of the Future

With the technology explosion that has taken place in the last few years, the world has become a different place. Yet while it may feel like the last two decades have been full of technological changes, the next two are going to be much stranger! Artificial intellegence and machine learning, robotics, the Internet of Things and more are going to combine to produce a world that may be nearly unrecognizable to us. Join Jason Griffey for a Skype discussion of technology, social changes, and more on March 14 at 6:30 p.m. Griffey will give you an idea of some of the fascinating and exciting things that will become a part of daily life in the future. Register online at www.ewml.org.

Antarctica Travelogue

Enid Lipeles will be giving a presentation about her trip to the Antarctic South Shetland Islands on March 15 at 6:30 p.m.