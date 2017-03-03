Senior calendar March 3

The Monroe Senior Center is open Monday – Friday, 8:30 to 4:30, Wednesdays until 8 and Saturdays 8:30 to noon. Transportation by appointment. For additional information, call 203-452-2815.
The Senior Center’s Wilton Café is open for breakfast, lunch and take out, Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Friday, March 3
9:15 Easy Does It
9:30 Hairdresser
9:30 Trip Registration
10 Ballroom Dancing
10 Knit and Crochet
12:30 Mah Jongg
1 Pickleball
1:30 Chorus
Saturday, March 4
9 Taekwondo
10 Apple Class
Monday, March 6
9 Poker
9:30 Tai Chi – beginners
9:30 Quilting
10:30 Pickleball
12:30 Mah Jongg
1 Bingo
1 Bermuda presentation
Tuesday, March 7
8:30 Yoga
9:30 Trip Registration
10 Yoga
10 Mexican Train
12 Lunch and learn
1 Red Hat Society
1:30 Bridge
Wednesday, March 8
9 TRIAD Walkers
9 Pinochle
9:15 Tai Chi – intermediate
11 Stretch and Strengthen
11 Canasta
1 Quilting
1:30 Bridge
6 Rumba
Thursday, March 9
9 Poker
9:30 Bridge
9:30 Chess
9:30 Mah Jongg
10 Ceramics
10 Creative Cards
12:30 Movie
12:30 Duplicate Bridge
1:30 Bridge
1:30 Member’s Advisory Council
Friday, March 10
9:15 Easy Does It
9:30 Hairdresser
9:30 Trip Registration
10 Ballroom Dancing
10 Knit and Crochet
12:30 Mah Jongg
1 Pickleball
1:30 Chorus
2017 Trips
March 16 – St. Patrick’s Celebration in the Catskills
March 27 – Winter Wonderland Eagle Cruise
April 12 — “On Your Feet” Broadway
April 20 MamaMia at Westchester
April 20-May 3 – Africa
May 7 — Follies at Warner Theater
May 10 — Long Island & the Hamptons
May 18 — Culinary Institute
May 22 – Foxwoods Casino
May 25 — Newport Playhouse
June 15 — Twin River Casino and Show, RI
June 19 — The Tall Ships
July 11 — Mohegan Sun
Aug. 5-22 — Wyoming/S. Dakota (presentation 2/8/17 at 10)
Sept. 11-18 – Galapagos Islands Cruise
Sept. 12 — Providence, Italian Style
Sept. 12-13 — “JONAH” at Sight & Sound Theater
Sept. 14 — Foxwoods Casino
Oct. 5-15 — Spain (presentation 3/8/17 at 10)
Oct. 20-27 — Bermuda Cruise
Nov. 1 — Mohegan Sun Casino
Christ the Redeemer bus trips
Council 15870 Knights of Columbus is running the following trips for 2017:
Savannah, Parris, Jekyll and St Simon’s Islands April 30-May 6 $625
Boston June 10-12 tour Boston, Lexington and Concord and more $299
Canadian Island of Coudres September 5-10 with tours of Montreal, Quebec City and visit St. Ann De Beaupre Shrine $719
Memphis Oct. 7-15 Admission to Graceland, Sun Studio and Rock N Soul Museum Inc and more $743
Call John Benard at 203-877-2737 for more information.