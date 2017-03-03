Monroe Courier

Moore bows out of meeting

By TinaMarie Craven on March 3, 2017 in Lead News, News · 1 Comments

 

State Sen. Marilyn Moore will not be attending Monroe’s public budget meeting with her fellow representatives.

First Selectman Steve Vavrek voiced his discontent with the cancellation via email and over social media, where he publically posted his response to Moore’s email.

Vavrek had reached out to Monroe’s representatives to schedule a public meeting to discuss the budget on Feb. 23. After going back and forth with state Rep. J.P. Sredzinski, state Sen. Kevin Kelly and Moore for several days, the town scheduled a public meeting on March 6 for the town’s elected officials and residents to voice their concerns about the budget.

After confirming the March 6 meeting, Dorothy M. Lewis, a legislative aide to Moore, said that Moore would be unable to attend the meeting due to a scheduling conflict with an Education Committee public hearing.

“The senator will not be able to attend this joint delegation meeting/town hall in Monroe as committee public hearings are a priority. Senator Moore does however have a listening meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 21, 6 p.m. at the Trumbull Town Hall Council Chamber room.  Monroe constituents will be invited,” Lewis said in an email to the first selectman’s office.

Vavrek responded by stating that a March 21 meeting is “unacceptable.”

“Our joint boards and residents want to hear from our state delegation,” Vavrek said to Lewis. “From what I’ve heard, we have many people who want to attend this important meeting and that room in Trumbull will not be adequate.”

Vavrek also informed Lewis that meeting on March 21 is not an option, as that is when the Board of Finance will be turning over the budget to the first selectman’s office to prepare for the referendum vote on the budget on April 6.

Vavrek asked that Lewis respond with Moore’s available dates in early March.

Because of Moore’s cancellation, Vavrek said, the joint meeting has been postponed.

  • Mitch Beck

    This is a complete disgrace. She represents a part of this town. She is also a Democrat and this heinous move was made by HER party. Rather than having to defend the insane actions of HER party and HER Governor, she cowers and runs and hides. If residents of this community don’t remember that come election time then the problem is THIS town and not her. I understand that she has the whole Bridgeport thing, but it would mean that Monroe residents would have to actually work harder to get her OUT! Again, a TOTAL disgrace!

