Center for Family Justice honors Monroe chief

The Center for Family Justice (CFJ) will present Celebrating Hope, its second annual Gratitude Gala, on Saturday, April 8, at the Patterson Club in Fairfield. The gala will honor Monroe police Chief John Salvatore, five other area police chiefs and a CFJ board of directors member — who have shown outstanding personal commitment to breaking the cycles of domestic and sexual violence.

Celebrating Hope’s 2017 other honorees include attorney Matthew Reale of Trumbull, Bridgeport police Chief Armando Perez, Easton police Chief Timothy Shaw, Fairfield police Chief Gary MacNamara, Trumbull police Chief Michael Lombardo, and Stratford police Chief Joseph McNeil.

“We believe passionately that men are vital partners in our efforts to transform victims into survivors,” said Debra A. Greenwood, CFJ’s president and CEO. “The seven men we will honor at this special gala have each gone above and beyond in their effort to support and protect survivors and help us bring our services to thousands of clients. Through their efforts, they have helped us save lives.”

Presented by Elizabeth Pfriem, the gala is a major fund-raising event that helps CFJ underwrite the costs of providing free shelter, counseling, advocacy, and support for victims of domestic and sexual violence and child abuse in the six local communities it serves.

Celebrating Hope has been planned by a committee chaired by Rosinne Chlala, Jill Fitzburgh and Karen Izzo. The three women are Fairfield residents and members of CFJ’s board of directors.

Tickets for Celebrating Hope are currently on sale at the Center for Family Justice. For information and to purchase tickets, contact Development Director Marissa Donnelly at [email protected] or call 203-334-6154, ext. 121.