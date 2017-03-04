Health Dept. offers blood pressure screenings

According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in every three adults has high blood pressure, also known as hypertension. Hypertension is a uniquely silent disease; most people do not know they have it. Uncontrolled hypertension can lead to heart attack or stroke. Having your blood pressure measurements taken can help to identify if you are at risk.

Screenings

The Monroe Health Department is providing free blood pressure screenings to anyone eighteen years of age or older. No appointments are necessary. A trained health professional will take your blood pressure and provide you with additional information or a referral if needed.

The next blood pressure screening location will be at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library at 733 Monroe Turnpike on March 4 from 10 a.m. to noon on the lower level and from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on the upper level.

To make an appointment or for more information call 203 452-2818.

Programs

The Health Department is also offering a high blood pressure education series on Wednesday evenings, beginning March 15 through April 19 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Town Hall.

Medical professionals from Saint Vincent’s Medical Center and Griffin Hospital will discuss various ways to control high blood pressure. The presenters will provide the latest information on lifestyle modification, medications, and cardiac health through a holistic self care program. “We encourage family and friends to attend,” health director Nancy Brault said.

For more information about the series or to enroll call 203 452-2818.