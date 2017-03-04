Kellogg kicks off First Selectman campaign

Monroe Town Council member Ken Kellogg launched his campaign for First Selectman at a kickoff event at the Stone Barn at Whitney Farms on Feb. 23.

Kellogg was introduced to the large crowd of supporters by State Representative J.P. Sredzinski, who said “Ken Kellogg is someone I have known for over 20 years; and from our service together on the ambulance to our service together in the Town of Monroe, I have seen firsthand the dedication he has toward his community. Ken is extremely professional, knowledgeable, and has exactly the type of management skills Monroe needs. I am excited that he is running for First Selectman and look forward to continuing to work with him.”

Kellogg recognized Steve Vavrek for his service to the town.

“We have made great progress under his tenure, and with the strong support of our elected and appointed boards and commissions,” Kellogg said, citing examples such as dramatic improvements to road paving, better and more transparent financial data, and ongoing commercial development.

Kellogg stated that considering the Governor’s proposed budget, we must do everything in our power to control our tax burden while still making the proper investments in our community.

“We must focus on streamlining process and being more efficient, take on disciplined long-range planning, and continue to grow our economy and our commercial tax base by helping businesses succeed,” he said.

Kellogg cited his diverse experience, ranging from being a small business owner to a former corporate executive, where he turned around poorly performing departments that focused on identifying roadblocks, into highly respected teams that delivered solutions. He also led major projects that reduced errors, improved processes, and cut costs.

As a current member of Town Council, Kellogg has led various long-range planning efforts, including establishment of the new Health Department, leading the Town Council’s Strategic Planning Committee and the EMS Facility Workgroup. He has worked on and passed seven different ordinances, with bipartisan support, including a new senior tax relief program.

“But my most important experience,” said Kellogg, “is that I am a taxpayer, a father with two kids that attend our excellent school system, and a homeowner with a mortgage payment. I understand that government must always ensure that we are being responsible with your tax dollars.”

Kellogg concluded that Monroe is an outstanding community, with dedicated individuals that serve in many capacities, including our volunteers.

“I am eager to hear your ideas and to harness your input so that together, we can build an even better Monroe.”

For more information visit KelloggForMonroe.com.