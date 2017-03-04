Fashion show funds prom after party

The glamour of the runway will be hitting Monroe as the Masuk Parent-Teacher Club (PTC) will be hosting the annual Prom Fashion Show with gowns and suits a plenty in March.

Jennifer Baranello and Trish McPadden, the fashion show’s co-chairs said all the proceeds from the event will go to fund Masuk’s Post Prom, which is a party held at the high school to give students a safe, substance-free environment after the dance is over.

McPadden said that the fashion show is one of the primary fundraisers for the Post Prom event.

“The Post Prom needs these funds because they really do up the entire first floor of the high school,” Baranello said.

McPadden agreed, saying that the Post Prom volunteers “transform” Masuk into a completely different place.

Fashion Show

Baranello said the seniors get very excited about the Fashion Show and that the PTC received a number of applications from students to participate in the show. Each year 50 students walk the runway in their formal wear and perform skits. Last year’s show had a Carnival theme.

“You’ve got to come and see it,” Baranello said.

McPadden said the Fashion Show will also feature local salons, dress shops, tuxedo vendors and make-up artists.

“It’s a fun and exciting night for the kids, it’s kind of a precursor to the prom season,” McPadden said.

McPadden and Baranello said they hope to raise at least $7,000 from the Fashion Show.

“A little more would be great,” Baranello said.

They both said that they are still looking for monetary and product donations from local businesses and residents that they can use for the Fashion Show’s auction.

The organizers said that residents don’t need to have a senior to participate or volunteer with the Post Prom activities or to see the Fashion Show.

“It takes a village to keep our kids safe,” Baranello said.

The Fashion Show will be held on March 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Masuk High School. Tickets for the event are $10 per person. For more information visit the event’s Facebook page.