Police logs Feb. 20 to Feb. 26

The Monroe Police Department responded to 23 alarms, 18 medical emergencies and one 911 hang-up between Feb. 20 and Feb. 26.

Monday, Feb. 20

9:21 a.m. — Evading accident reported on Route 111. A car hit another car in a parking lot and left the scene, no injuries reported.

11:50 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision in a parking lot, no injuries reported.

1:14 p.m. — Complaint reported on Windgate Circle. Person said they received a fraudulent phone call.

4:21 — Evading accident reported on Elm Street. A car hit another car in a parking lot and left the scene, no injuries reported.

5:25 — General complaint reported on Jockey Hollow Road. Person said that two men claiming to be Eversource employees tried to get into their home two weeks ago. The person contacted Eversource about the incident and said that the company did not send employees to the person’s home.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

12:49 p.m. — General complaint reported on Crown View Drive. Person said their cell phone was stolen during a meeting at the United Methodist Church.

1:44 — Complaint reported in Monroe. Person said they are being harassed by an ex boyfriend.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

7:36 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 110. A car struck a guardrail after being cut off by another car.

12:06 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision in a parking lot.

5:52 — Car accident reported on Jockey Hollow Road. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

Thursday, Feb. 23

7:50 a.m.— Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision.

12:16 p.m. — Criminal arrest reported on Fan Hill Road. Police arrested 49-year-old Ernest Bailey was arrested by warrant at court for the October 2016 burglary of a Spring Hill Road home. Police said the homeowner returned to her house and saw a suspicious U-Haul van on her property. When she entered her home she saw the window mounted air conditioner pushed in and a television and jewelry were taken. Police said the suspect, later identified as Bailey, was arrested by Norwalk Police while driving a stolen U-Haul van and had jewelry and other items in the vehicle. Some of the jewelry was identified as the stolen pieces from the Monroe burglary. After further investigation Monroe Detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Bailey and allegedly charged him with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, larceny and criminal mischief. He was held on a $2,000 bond.

12:20 — Criminal arrest reported on Fan Hill Road. Police arrested 36-year-old Gregory Zimnoch on a warrant. He was allegedly charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of larceny. He was held at court for arraignment on a $5,000 bond.

2:50 — Evading accident reported on Route 34. A car was struck by an 18-wheeler while crossing the dam.

10:27 — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

Friday, Feb. 24

1:31 a.m. — Car accident reported on Bagburn Road. A car drove into a bridge and the driver fled when the car caught fire. Police later arrested the driver, 22-year-old Zachary Krajewski. He was allegedly charged with evading responsibility, failure to maintain his lane, and driving without a license. He was released on a $1,000 bond.

1:01 p.m. — Vandalism reported on Route 111 and Route 34. Person reported that someone spray painted the railroad bridge.

1:19 — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

Saturday, Feb. 25

1:12 a.m. — DUI reported on Route 25. Police arrested 19-year-old Thomas Pope for for an alleged DUI.

7:29 — Larceny reported on Pepper Street. Person said someone broke into their container overnight.

Sunday, Feb. 26

12:08 a.m. — DUI reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision on Route 25, no injuries were reported, but one of the drivers was charged with a DUI. Police arrested 51-year-old Bradford Paynter was arrested for allegedly Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Drugs, and following too close, he was released on a $500 bond. Paynter was also summonsed for possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

11:36 — Larceny reported on Gay Bower Road. Person said the rear bumper and license plate were stolen off their vehicle.

12:43 p.m. — Larceny reported on Hattertown Road. Person said someone stole their license plate.