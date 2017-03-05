Lions focus on fire safety

During its monthly meeting, the members of the Monroe Lions Club received safety advice from Monroe Fire Marshal William Davin.

Starting as a Junior Cadet in 1973, Davin has served the residents of Monroe. In 1992, he was made the Town’s Deputy Fire Marshal and in 2004 the Fire Marshal.

Lion’s Club member Len Berger said Davin focused on three extremely important safety devices which should be in every home and business. First, smoke detectors which should have their batteries replaced at least annually. Davin noted that the new detectors have batteries that last up to 10 years. All detectors whether battery or hard wired should be replaced every seven to 10 years.

Next discussed were carbon monoxide detectors which should be placed on every level of the structure. Unlike smoke and fire issues, carbon monoxide cannot be seen nor smelled; therefore, it’s know as the “silent killer.” All furnaces, including “ventless” ones, emit some degree of carbon monoxide.

Davin told the Lions that a two and a half dry chemical model fire extinguisher should be located on every floor, especially near the kitchen and laundry areas. These extinguishers should be turned upside-down every 6 months to make sure that the contents remain mixed and active. Extinguishers should be recharged every seven years and replaced every 14 years.

For more information regarding home safety, Fire Marshal Davin can be reached at 203-452-2807. For more information regarding the many programs of the Monroe Lions Club, call Lion President Frank Bent at 203-650-5632.