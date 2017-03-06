Parks and Rec opens summer camp registration

For additional program information and registration, visit the Parks and Recreation website at www.MonroeRec.org. Please register early to secure your spot and avoid having programs cancelled due to low enrollment.

Masuk Pool

Open swim times for March are Monday through Thursday evenings from 6 -7:45 p.m. and Saturdays from 12-1:45 p,m. The pool will be closed on March 3, 4 and 11. As this schedule may change due to school closings/usage, please remember to check our website (monroerec.org) and information/cancellation line (203-339-6106) for updates. Masuk Pool memberships are sold at the pool during open swim times. Membership Fees are as follows: Adults (age 18-59) $50 resident/$100 non-resident, Child (age 3-17) $40 resident/$80 non-resident, Seniors (age 60+) Free. Daily fees for non-members (ages 3-59) are $5 for residents and $10 for non-residents. Payment for membership or daily fees is by cash or check only. Pool parties are held on Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons and must be booked on-line at www.monroerec.org. A maximum of three groups can be booked each day/night. Fee is $150.

Summer Fun Days Camp

Registration has begun for Summer Fun Days Camp – don’t miss out on our early bird rate in effect until April 30. Take advantage of the savings and secure your spot in the program. This camp is geared for youngsters entering Pre-K through 9th grade and runs eight weeks from June 26 – Aug. 18. New this year, all programs will allow you to register on a weekly basis to allow more flexibility in scheduling. In addition, Fun Days for Playmates will offer half-day or full-day options. Once again, offering more flexibility for parents and creating an opportunity for younger children to experience time away from home and to interact with children of their own age on a regular basis. Great training for that first day of school!

The camp day runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with extended day sessions available for each week. Campers may be dropped off as early as 7:30 a.m. and picked up by 5:30 p.m. Playmates and Kids are at Chalk Hill School; Tweens meet at Wolfe Park. Please visit our website MonroeRec.org for theme/activity information and fees for each session.

If you have any questions regarding specific camps and programming, please feel to email us at [email protected]. For financial assistance information, please contact MaryAnn Kalm at 203-452-2803 or email [email protected] All applications for assistance must be received by May 30.

Pre-Season Golf Fitness Program

Get fit before you hit and train with Titleist Performance Institute Instructor Jason Desombre. Prevent injuries and improve your golf athletic performance with this sport-specific training. Program goals include strengthening, stability, balance, flexibility and mobility. Weekday and weekend training sessions available for intermediate and experienced players. Program for Junior and Adults (ages 15-49) and Seniors (ages 50+). Thursday Session: March 16, 23, 30 and April 6 from 7:30-8:30 pm (Jr. & Adult). Saturday Session: March 18, 25, April 1 and 8 from 11 a.m.–12 p.m. (Seniors) and 12:15-1:15 p.m. (Jr. and Adults). Fee: $95/resident, $105 non-resident. Location: Chalk Hill School.

ArtSmart! Studio

Text a friend and meet at the ArtSmart! Studio located at 152 Lynn Drive for a creative evening out. This monthly workshop series provides a great opportunity to socialize in a safe setting with other creative minds and projects sure to please the more sophisticated tween artist. The March project is “Earth Abstractions using acrylic on canvas. Workshop is for 10-14 year olds on Friday, March 24 from 7-9:30 p.m. Fee: $35 resident/$40 non-resident. For program information, contact Kathy Vincent at [email protected].

Vegetable Gardening

Attention all gardeners! Join Advanced Master Gardener Renee Marsh for these informative and inspiring gardening classes. The first of the series is Vegetable Gardening. Want your own vegetable garden but haven’t a clue where to start? Then this is the class for you. It is designed for beginners and will cover how to set up and cultivate a small vegetable garden. You will learn the basics of how to create a garden, prepare the soil and choose the best crops for our climate. We will also discuss how to manage weeds, insects and common diseases with a focus on organic approaches. Class held at Chalk Hill on Thursday, March 30 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Fees: $55 resident/$65 non-resident.