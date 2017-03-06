O’Hara rails against big government

To the Editor:

I just read DTC Chairman Ken Wielk’s letter and must say how pleased I am to read that even Democrats oppose the Dannel Malloy tax plan. He uses words like, “economic chaos” and “passing the buck” as he describes how Malloy has proposed gashing state aid to Monroe by 90% ($7 million). Well done Mr. Chairman! It is exciting to see a Monroe first doctrine in local politics.

However, this is not the time stop the rhetoric as he suggests, but time to turn up the heat on State Democrats who have controlled the majority of our State Government for the past 40 years and caused Connecticut’s fiscal chaos! Connecticut ranks number one in residents moving out. We rank near the bottom as a place to retire, start a business (or keep running one here) and almost every other fiscal category.

Big Connecticut Government is bad and is the problem! Malloy proposes billing (taxing) Monroe over $3 million yearly going forward to deal with a Hartford caused crisis we refer to as unfunded teacher’s pension liability. Unfunded Hartford mandates yearly rob our children of teacher face time for real learning and bloat every municipal education budget with mandatory regulations which never end and have never been paid for by the State Democrats running Hartford!

Democrat Dan has proposed his third massive tax increase to Hartford Democrats. His first budget was the largest tax increase in Connecticut history only up until his second budget and both were approved by State Democrats who run the Government. When should the overtaxed and overregulated Connecticut Citizen take a stand against their Hartford rulers? Now!

I agree with DTC Chairman Wielk that the final State budget will change between today and the State Legislature’s end of session in June, but Monroe must, by Charter, complete a budget process. Malloy knew his proposal would throw every town into financial chaos yet he irresponsibly choose to do so anyways. Fiscally intelligent Connecticut towns do not have that same luxury. We must press on and plan for the worst and hope for the best. While services like library hours are unfortunate to speak about, so are double digit tax increases. Many Monroe families struggle and skimp as it is already in what has become one of the most expensive places to live and raise a family in America.

If you haven’t already, call the Hartford Democrats and be heard. They are the majority in all of our State Government. They have been the majority for decades. Tell them no more taxes and next time there is an election remember not to vote for the big, bad government Democrats who have thrown our State and our Town into chaos.