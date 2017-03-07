School notes March 7

Clarkson University

Matthew David Hornak made the dean’s list at Clarkson University. Dean’s list students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.

Alabama

Justin Volman made the dean’s list at the University of Alabama. A total of 11,758 students enrolled during the 2016 fall semester at University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President’s List with an academic record of 4.0.

Seton Hall

Michael Bosco made the dean’s list at Seton Hall College. To make dean’s list, students must have at least a 3.4 GPA.

Worcester Academy

John Coughlin made the Headmaster’s List at Worcester Academy Upper School.

Sacred Heart Academy

Roselynn Thattil made high honors at Sacred Heart Academy. Honors are awarded at the end of each quarter to students attaining an average of 3.5 or better. Those students who achieve a Grade Point average of 3.8 or greater are awarded High Honors.

University of Michigan

Tori Memmesheimer made the University of Michigan College of Engineering dean’s list for the Fall 2016 semester. To receive this recognition students must earn a 3.5 GPA or better for the Fall term. The University of Michigan also awarded her the William J. Branstrom Freshman Prize which will be presented to Honors Convocation. Honors Convocation is an annual celebration where undergraduate students are recognized for their distinguished academic achievements. It is one of the University’s most important academic traditions.

Rhode Island

University of Rhode Island student Joey Branco recently completed a fall 2016 internship with URI Athletics.

In an internship, URI students have the opportunity to apply theory to practice in the field, and then return to the classroom ready to apply practice to theory. URI’s experiential learning coordinators partner with faculty to design internships with structured learning outcomes that will provide students with a competitive advantage when they graduate.