Writer’s bloc: SOS – life – A world event.

By J.R. Jurzynski

Can you give me sanctuary, I must find a place to hide, Doors, The Soft Parade, Elektra Records, 1969

Blissful eulogy.

To whom it may concern.

Sinful slayers of etiquette.

Your hierarchy perceived.

Lowly nature.

Flesh.

Wealth.

Possession.

Quantity.

Deferred quality.

Devalue the dollar.

Time will run out.

Revolution.

Marshall Law.

No solution.

This also is vanity and a chase after wind. Qoheleth.

Life, a New Currency.

Steroidal blockchain.

Connected Universe.

A New Life.

A skunk’s work. The Dragon Lady flew. Graceful Appendages. New Heights. Thin Air. From her navel, an eye pierced the veil. 90 miles. Pigs in the bay. Nikita’s sausages near ready. Puppeteer and puppet. 13 days. Passage enveloped with shortened breath.

Ask not. The elevator stopped at the sixth floor. Deep Sleep awakened. Jack rested. His wife wept. A fallen Red Rose from the Bouquet. Big Johnson swore. Little John saluted. A Hero. Driver, Arlington please. Eternal Flame. Burn.

Six days. Where is Samuel’s Stone. Ebenezer.

Charlie Company. North. In country. A Villagers’ Breakfast. No bread in the basket. Paddy turned potter. Calley’s calling.

Dreams. Thank God Almighty, we are free at last! Facing south. Selma. Deep ancient soil. Days past. Dark Sky. Clouded View. Garbage Men. Memphis Blues. He’s allowed me to go up to the mountain.

Bobby. In the kitchen. The Ambassador will see you. NOW.

Charles sent for the gold. Richard refused. Great Society. Cost of War. Bretton Woods revisited. Keynes prophecy.

Norma argued. Rehnquist and White dissented. Life. Convenient.

Karol Józef Wojtyła. Pope John Paul II.

Gdańsk. Solidarność. Lech Wałęsa.

Księdza Jerzego Popiełuszki. Secret. Police. Murdered.

Mikhail Sergeevich Gorbachev. General Secretary of the Soviet Union. Perestroika. Glasnost.

Tear down this wall.

Ratification. Ballistic. Cruise. Treaty.

START I. Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.

Hammer and Sickle.

Rabin’s peace.

Trzeźwość. A New Life.

Life. A World Event.

