Writer’s bloc: The Kiss

By Russell Hartz

A few days after Pearl Harbor three friends and I enlisted in the army and were sent to Fort Bragg for basic training.

Having a three-hour-layover between trains in New York City we went out into the street to see this great city we had heard so much about. Gawking and not paying attention to where I was going, I clumsily bumped into a girl who, like me, was walking with her friends.

We passed this same group of girls several times. Each time I couldn’t help staring at her and our eyes always met. She would look away, but her eyes kept coming back.

Back in the train station she gave me a warm smile. I felt a strange warm glow and desire within me. But she immediately turned her attention back to her friends.

As we rushed past them on the platform they were boarding a train on the other side. Her eyes followed as I rushed by with my friends.

Then something strange happened inside me. I began walking back toward her not knowing what was going to happen. I reached out, took her shoulders in my hands, and drew her to me. She didn’t resist. I kissed her. Her arms flew around me and mine around her. The whole world vaporized around us.

From a thousand miles away I heard voices calling me, becoming louder as I drifted back into the real world. “Mitch, hurry up you’ll miss the train.” I heard the train start to move.

The spell was broken. I released her and ran for the train, jumping aboard just in time. I looked back. She was gone.

After basic training I was assigned to the ninth infantry. We fought our way through Africa, Tunisia, Sicily, Normandy and France. Her vision followed me everywhere I went. I could never get her out of my mind.

It was at Ardennes that, when I heard the rat-a-tat-tat of machine gun fire, I felt multiple fiery darts go into my body. My whole world collapsed as darkness fell over me…

Eventually I heard voices. I opened my eyes and saw the unforgettable face of the girl in the train station hovering over me. I knew I had to be dead. She must surely be an angel sent to guide me to my heavenly home.

I heard her say, “Look, he’s coming around.”

Other faces appeared. Suddenly I realized that the girl was a nurse and this must be a field hospital. I wasn’t dead after all.

Then she said, “Hello Mitch, I’ll bet you don’t remember me.”

“Grand Central…”

“You do remember!”

“Remember you? I couldn’t get you out of my mind. I saw your lovely face wherever I went. I dreamed about you over and over.”

She told me that she had felt the same way and how miraculous the timing was since she was to be sent back to the states in another week.

Three years and many hard fought battles have gone by and I had never been badly hurt, but if I hadn’t been seriously injured here and now we would never have found each other again.

