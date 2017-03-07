Monroe Courier

GBRTA offers scholarships to area seniors

By Monroe Courier on March 7, 2017 in News, Schools · 0 Comments

Members of the Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association (GBRTA), retired teachers who taught in or reside in any of eight local towns, raise money for scholarships which help graduating public high school seniors further their schooling to become professional educators.

Awards in the amount of $1,000 each are available to 16 deserving seniors, one from each of the public high schools in Greater Bridgeport (Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Milford, Monroe, Shelton, Stratford and Trumbull), who qualify in the areas of scholarship, citizenship and community service and who have expressed intention to pursue careers in education.

Interested seniors should contact a local high school guidance counselor for an application form.

Further information is available from GBRTA Scholarship Chairman Marilyn Mitchell at 203-261-4767

Related posts:

  1. BIC awards scholarships to local students
  2. BOE recognizes turf committee
  3. Sredzinski supports plan to restore $20 million in school funding
  4. Sredzinski discusses school funding cuts

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Writer's bloc: The Kiss
About author
Monroe Courier

Monroe Courier


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

programschedule

Latest Tweets

news-rsssports-rss
Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress