Masuk math department hosts Pi Day 5K

The Masuk math department wants residents to grab their running shoes for the third annual Pi Day 5K.

The race will be held at Fawn Hollow Elementary School on March 12. Mary Graney, co-coordinator said all proceeds from the race will go to the Kathy Kuhl Memorial Scholarship Fund. The scholarship is given to Masuk seniors pursuing a degree in a math related field.

“Kathy was a wonderful math teacher in Monroe for nearly 40 years, as well as a union leader. She gave so much of herself to better education in Monroe and support her students,” Graney said. “Each year this scholarship is awarded to Masuk students who exemplify the qualities that Kathy embodied.”

In addition to the race there will be a pie celebration and a pie-eating contest.

To register for the event go to www.piday5k.org.

For more information contact Mary Graney at [email protected] or Mari O’Rourke at [email protected].

