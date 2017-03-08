Letter: Teach a Woman to Read for International Women’s Day

To the Editor:

You don’t have to go overseas to celebrate — you can do so right here at home. One way is by investing in women’s literacy. You may be thinking — don’t all American adults know how to read? Sadly, the answer is “no.”

Over 36 million Americans struggle with low literacy levels. More problematic is the fact that the illiteracy rate is higher for women (17%) than for men (10%), which impacts the next generation. Research has proven that a mother’s education, especially her reading ability, is the primary predictor of her children’s well-being.

The problem of illiteracy doesn’t receive a lot of attention as illiterate adults mask their inability to read. When surveyed, most of us (70%) say that we don’t know anyone who can’t read. The problem is more pervasive in areas with high poverty rates and significant immigrant populations — including Bridgeport, Conn. where one in every five women do not have a high school diploma and 46% of households speak a language other than English.

For low-income, undereducated women living in the Greater Bridgeport area, there is an oasis of learning that exists — Mercy Learning Center (MLC). Now in its 30th year, MLC provides literacy and life skills education to 950 women annually and has educated and empowered over 11,000 women. The MLC student body is an international community with over 50 countries represented.

As Heidi, who graduated from MLC last year and is now attending college, says, “MLC is the perfect place to come. My education improved and now I can even help my children with their homework.”

Let’s celebrate International Women’s Day with actions! If you are looking to give back to the community or want to help a woman learn to read, contact Mercy Learning Center today to become a volunteer tutor or to help out in another way. Being a literacy tutor is a rewarding experience.

In the words of one instructor, “If you are having a ‘down day,’ come here and serve. You’ll feel much better. I’m doing something significant, and I am a better person because of my association with these incredible women.”

Contact Mercy Learning Center at 203-334-6699 to inquire about volunteer opportunities.

Kathleen Brantley