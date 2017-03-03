Monroe Courier

First Selectman announces rescheduled joint meetings

By TinaMarie Craven on March 3, 2017

First Selectman Steve Vavrek said the town will have two public joint meetings to discuss Monroe’s budget concerns with representatives after Sen. Marilyn Moore bowed out of the March 6 meeting due to a scheduling conflict.
Residents can voice their budget concerns to the Sen. Kevin Kelly and State Representative J.P. Sredzinski on March 8 at 6 p.m. Moore will attend a public meeting in town on March 28 at 6 p.m.
Both meetings will be held in the Council Chambers at Town Hall.
The meeting was changed last week after Moore’s announcement that she would not be able to attend the meeting with her fellow representatives. Vavrek voiced his discontent with the cancellation via email and over social media, where he publically posted his response to Moore’s email.

Vavrek had reached out to Monroe’s representatives to schedule a public meeting to discuss the budget on Feb. 23. After going back and forth with state Rep. J.P. Sredzinski, state Sen. Kevin Kelly and Moore for several days, the town scheduled a public meeting on March 6 for the town’s elected officials and residents to voice their concerns about the budget.

After confirming the March 6 meeting, Dorothy M. Lewis, a legislative aide to Moore, said that Moore would be unable to attend the meeting due to a scheduling conflict with an Education Committee public hearing.

“The senator will not be able to attend this joint delegation meeting/town hall in Monroe as committee public hearings are a priority. Senator Moore does however have a listening meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 21, 6 p.m. at the Trumbull Town Hall Council Chamber room.  Monroe constituents will be invited,” Lewis said in an email to the first selectman’s office.

Vavrek responded by stating that a March 21 meeting is “unacceptable.”

“Our joint boards and residents want to hear from our state delegation,” Vavrek said to Lewis. “From what I’ve heard, we have many people who want to attend this important meeting and that room in Trumbull will not be adequate.”

Vavrek also informed Lewis that meeting on March 21 is not an option, as that is when the Board of Finance will be turning over the budget to the first selectman’s office to prepare for the referendum vote on the budget on April 6.

 

About author
TinaMarie Craven

TinaMarie Craven


TinaMarie Craven is the editor of the Monroe Courier. Prior to working for the Courier she was the editor of the Lewisboro Ledger. She graduated from Ithaca College with a BA in Journalism and Politics in 2015.

