First Selectman announces rescheduled joint meetings

First Selectman Steve Vavrek said the town will have two public joint meetings to discuss Monroe’s budget concerns with representatives after Sen. Marilyn Moore bowed out of the March 6 meeting due to a scheduling conflict. Residents can voice their budget concerns to the Sen. Kevin Kelly and State Representative J.P. Sredzinski on March 8 at 6 p.m. Moore will attend a public meeting in town on March 28 at 6 p.m. Both meetings will be held in the Council Chambers at Town Hall.

Vavrek voiced his discontent with the cancellation via email and over social media , where he publically posted his response to Moore’s email. The meeting was changed last week after Moore’s announcement that she would not be able to attend the meeting with her fellow representatives.