Sen. Marilyn Moore hosts listening tours

Sen. Marilyn Moore will be hosting listening tours on Governor Dannel Malloy’s $40 billion proposed state budget in Bridgeport, Trumbull, and Monroe.

Moore will give a brief overview of the state budget and will then turn the floor over to her constituents, who will voice their concerns and ideas.

Tours:

Thursday, March 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Burroughs Community Center in Bridgeport.

Tuesday, March 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Trumbull Town Hall Council Chambers in Trumbull.

Tuesday, March 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Monroe Town Hall Council Chambers in Monroe.