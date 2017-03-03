Monroe Courier

Three-year-old Chihuahua now available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter

By Julie Miller on March 3, 2017 in Community, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Noodle

Noodle is a tiny Chihuahua. She is a spayed female about 3-years-old. “She is a little love bug when she knows and trusts me but a little scared when she first meets strangers,” according to Lynn Dellabianca, Trumbull Animal Control officer. “She loves to sit in your lap and be loved.” Visit Noodle at the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call the shelter at 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.

