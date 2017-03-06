Monroe Courier

Local women arrested for Facebook video

By TinaMarie Craven on March 6, 2017

 

Police arrested 38-year-old Lisa Nussbaum of Monroe on March 3 after the department received several complaints from concerned citizens, who witnessed a Facebook live video of a juvenile child operating a motor vehicle.

Lisa Nussbaum

Through the investigation it was determined that the video was being recorded by Nussbaum and posted to her Facebook account showing her juvenile child operating a motor vehicle on the public roads in the town of Monroe.

Nussbaum was charged by warrant with Risk of Injury/Impairing Morals of a Minor and she was released on a Promise to Appear. Nussbaum was issued a court date of March 10 at Superior Court in Bridgeport.

 

