Local arrested by Westport police for harassing a minor

Westport police arrested 37-year-old Margaret Hyman of Monroe for allegedly used her father’s Facebook account to send harassing posts to a Westport minor about that child’s mother.

According to the Westport Police, Hyman has a protective order against her.

Police said Hyman turned herself in on a warrant last week and was charged with harassment, criminal violation of a protective order and risk of injury to a child.

Police said they began investigating the case in October 2016 when they received a harassment complaint in Westport.

“The complainant stated that her juvenile child received a Facebook message stating derogatory things about the child’s parent,” Westport Police said in a statement. “These messages were received from a Facebook account in Monroe Connecticut. Due to a Protective Order already in place, Hyman was developed as a suspect as she was arrested for similar charges previously. The order specifically says that Margaret E. Hyman is not to contact the protected parties in any manner, including electronic or telephone and not to contact the protected person’s home, workplace or others.”

Police said they were able to determine that Hyman was behind the harassment after noting that she used her cell phone to login to her father’s Facebook account and send the messages.

Police also said that Hyman was arrested last year and charged with stalking and harassing an ex boyfriend after sending harassing messages to him and his new girlfriend.

She was released after posting a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on March 13.