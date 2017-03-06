Police investigate gas station robbery

The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two men that were involved in a robbery on March 3.

Police responded to the Henny Penny Gas Station, located at 241 Roosevelt Drive for the report of a robbery just after midnight.

The clerk said two individuals were involved in the robbery, during which a physical altercation with the clerk took place.

Police said the suspects then fled the scene in a silver, four door sedan, possibly a Ford 500. The police obtained the surveillance videos and is seeking assistance from the public identifying the vehicle and/suspects.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Monroe Police Department Detective Division at (203) 452-2831 or the Monroe Police Tipline at (203) 452-2839.