USCG Aux 24-3 is holding a boating safety class on Saturday, March 11, at 8 a.m., at The Valley Regional Adult Education Building, 415 Howe Ave., Shelton. Successful completion of this 8-hour ABS course satisfies the Connecticut licensing requirements for both boats and Personal Watercraft (PWC). Cost: $60. Walk-ins welcome.

Also offered by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 24-2 on Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 19, 8 a.m., Flotilla 24-2, 1 Birdseye Street, Stratford, $55. The flotilla also is offering Weekend Navigator on Monday, March 20, $65. Advance registration required for both classes. To register, email [email protected] or call Russell at 203-381-2085.

All students will need to obtain a State of CT Conservation ID Number before taking the ABS/PWC class. To register for a free ID number, visit

https://www.ct.wildlifelicense.com/InternetSales/Sales.

USCG Auxiliary 24-3 offers a Paddlecraft Safety Course on Sunday, March 19, 9-10:30 a.m., 1 Helwig Street, Milford. To register in advance, email [email protected]. Walk-ins welcome. Cost: $20.

For more information about Coast Guard Auxiliary courses, call 860-663-5505, email [email protected] or visit http://a0142403.uscgaux.info/.