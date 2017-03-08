Obituary: Joyce Frances Danscuk (Chapman), 88, of Monroe

Joyce Frances Danscuk (Chapman), 88, of Monroe, wife of the late John “Dan” Danscuk, died March 7, at Bridgeport Hospital.

Born on Aug. 14, 1928, in Elizabeth, N.J., daughter of the late Clinton and Margaret Nolan Chapman.

Survived by four children and their spouses, Diane Danscuk-Ball and Alan Ball of Park Orchards Victoria, Australia, Barbara Francis of Toms River, N.J., John Danscuk of Monroe, and Thomas and Robin Danscuk of Freehold, N.J., four grandchildren, sister, Peg Chandler and her daughter, Sherrel Carvalho, and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours: Sunday, March 12, 4-8 p.m., at Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe. Services: Monday, March 13, 10 a.m., Saint Jude Roman Catholic Church, 707 Monroe Tpke. (Route 111), Monroe.