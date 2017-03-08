Local student to perform with Honor Orchestra of America

Jiwon Lee, a senior at Masuk High School, will join other outstanding musicians from across the nation as part of Music for All’s 2017 Honor Orchestra of America.

Lee was selected from numerous applicants from across the nation for membership in this prestigious honor ensemble. Lee is the daughter of Anne and Jonny Lee and she is a member of the Masuk High School Orchestra under the direction of Lisa Homann.

Lee plays violin and was selected by audition to rehearse and perform in concert as part of the Music for All National Festival, presented by Yamaha, March 9-11 in Indianapolis, IN.

The Honor Orchestra of America students will first came together on March 8 from 19 states representing 46 high schools and will perform in concert Friday and Saturday nights, March 10-11, at 8 p.m.

Friday they will perform at Clowes Memorial Hall and Saturday they will perform at Schrott Center for the Performing Arts on the Butler University campus.

Lee has been playing and taking lessons for violin for the past eight years, as well as the piano. She was the concertmaster for the Masuk High School Orchestra in this year’s past winter concert. Besides participating in the school’s orchestra, she is a committed member in the Principal Orchestra of the Norwalk Youth Symphony. She has also participated in the Connecticut Music Educators Association Western Region High School Music Festival. Besides orchestral music, she enjoys playing chamber music as well. She plays with multiple chamber music groups every year, and likes to branch out to senior centers and nursing homes to perform her favorite piano trios and string quartets.

Jeffrey Grogan will conduct the 2017 Honor Orchestra of America. Jeffrey Grogan has been the Education and Community Engagement Conductor for the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra since 2006. He also serves as the Conductor and Artistic Director of the Greater Newark Youth Orchestras, the InterSchool Orchestras of New York, and the New Jersey Youth Symphony

The 2017 Honor Orchestra of America will perform Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances from “Westside Story “and Chabrier’s Espana Rhapsody.

The Honor Orchestra of America is part of the Music for All National Festival, presented by Yamaha, March 9-11, in Indianapolis. Orchestra members are selected by recorded audition, evaluated by leading music educators.

“To be selected for membership in this elite national ensemble is a great achievement and honor,” says Eric Martin, Music for All President and CEO. “The 2017 Honor Orchestra of America members are ambassadors of America’s music programs, as well as their states, schools, and communities.”

A full schedule of Festival ensemble concerts, times and locations is available at www.musicforall.org/festival.