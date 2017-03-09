The Unseen World author to speak in Monroe

“I was delighted to have been selected this year,” Liz Moore, author of The Unseen World, said.“I’ve never participated in a town reads program before.”

Moore will speak with locals about her book on March 16 at 7 p.m. at Jockey Hollow Middle School as the final installment of this year’s Monroe Reads Together program.

Monroe Reads

The Monroe Reads organizers held a series of programs related to Moore’s book prior to her visit to engage to community with her book.

The objective of Monroe Reads Together is to encourage everyone in Monroe to read the same book and then join in on events that allow people to exchange ideas on the experience. By coming together to explore different aspects of the story and share interpretations, the people of the town are enriched and connected by a common experience. This is the third year in a row that the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library and the Monroe Public Schools have teamed up with Linda’s Story Time for the townwide community read. People of all ages are invited to attend Moore’s visit.

“The committee chose The Unseen World because it is written in an engaging style and includes a broad array of themes that will resonate with readers. There is something here for everyone,” Library Director Margaret Borchers said.

The Unseen World

Moore has written a fictional story of Ada, a homeschooled girl whose brilliant but quirky father develops Alzheimer’s disease and leaves her a virtual orphan. As her father’s mind slips away, Ada comes to realize he is not who he has claimed to be. What is revealed when she sets out to discover the truth takes the reader on a fascinating ride that ends with an unexpected twist.

“At heart it’s really the story of the family dynamics between a father and a daughter. The father is beloved by his daughter, but it becomes clear very early that he’s kept a lot of secrets about his life from her, which is devastating to her,” Moore said. “The book is about a daughter trying to unravel those secrets and come to an understanding about who her father was, but it’s also about evolving technology and the way the daughter uses it to help her in her quest.”

While The Unseen World is Moore’s third book, it the only one to incorporate details about her life. She said that she and the book’s protagonist, Ada, both have fathers who are scientists and they both grew up in the Boston area in the 1980s. Moore also said that her interest in evolving technology inspired her to write the novel.

“I’ve always been really interested in the idea of machine learning and artificial intelligence. I think we’re on the elbow of a curve right now technologically where we’re going to see huge leaps forward in both of those fields in the coming decades,” she said. “Those were themes and ideas that excited me artistically.”

Even though The Unseen World is a technology-heavy book, Moore said that at its core the book is about family.

“When family members betray one another, it’s still possible to love them or come to terms with that betrayal and still ask for understanding,” she said.

Technology

Moore said she has “always played around” with technology despite not heavily using it in her professional life. She said that because her father is a physicist, she grew up around computers and used technology from an early age.

However, she said that she spent a great deal of time researching the scientific themes that are explored in the book.

She also credits Alan Turing’s work as an inspiration for her book. She said her mother, who is a linguist, and her father both studied Turing as part of their work and that she had grown up being fascinated by his ideas. Moore said she was particularly interested in the Turing test, which she described as “Turing’s idea that machines will have reached true intelligence when they are indistinguishable from human beings over the course of a remote written or typed conversation. So when the user can no longer tell whether he or she is speaking to a machine or a human at an interface — that’s when machines will truly be intelligent.”

She said she has always loved that Turing idea, which is why she included it in the book.

Turing is the man who invented the Turing machine, which acted as a decoding device and broke the Germans’ Enigma code during World War II. The Turing machine is often credited by historians with preventing two additional years of war because it cracked the Germans’ code.

Writing

Moore said writing The Unseen World was different from writing her first two books because it was much larger in scope and is longer. She also said this book required considerably more research than her earlier works. She also said this was her first book that utilized a mysterious or suspenseful plot.

“It was more difficult to decide when to release information or how to release information,” she said.

As a writer, she said, she spends a great deal of time writing material she knows she won’t use in the book to “get to the heart” of the novel. She also said she spends several years working on each of her books. The Unseen World took four years to write and one year of editing before it was ready to print.

Moore said she tries to limit herself to working on one book at a time, but she also works on smaller projects and short stories while working on a book.

She advised aspiring authors to “read a lot and write a lot,” which she said she had done to become an author.

“Read things outside your comfort zone. The first key is to fall in love with reading whatever you feel drawn to, but I think for those that are interested in writing, it’s important to read things that challenge you and read things you wouldn’t naturally read,” Moore said. “Write as much as possible and write in all forms — anything to stretch your skill set is good.”

The author

Moore published her first book, The Words of Every Song, in 2007 and her second novel, Heft, in 2012. She is an assistant professor of writing at Holy Family University and lives in Philadelphia with her husband and her infant daughter.

“It’s been interesting to have a baby and a book in the same year,” she said.

Moore said because she recently became a parent, that is occupying most of her time, but when she does find a spare moment she loves to watch films and try out restaurants in the Philadelphia area.

Moore said she’s excited to speak in Monroe next week.

“I’m really looking forward to coming there and I can’t wait to talk with everyone,” she said.

Moore will be speaking about The Unseen World on March 16 at 7 p.m. at Jockey Hollow Middle School. The event is free and open to the public.

To see the author talk about her book, go to the video link on the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library homepage, www.ewml.org, or the Monroe Public Schools home page, www.monroeps.org.

The Senior Center has offered to provide transportation for seniors and disabled residents who need a ride to the author talk. For more information, call Betsy at 203-452-2815, ext. 2.